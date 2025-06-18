2025-06-30 Monday

Central Financial Committee: Support the development of supply chain finance using blockchain and other technologies, and build an offshore financial system that matches Shanghai

PANews reported on June 18 that according to Xinhua News Agency, the Central Financial Committee issued the "Opinions on Supporting the Acceleration of the Construction of Shanghai International Financial Center".
PANews2025/06/18 17:15
Washington’s Spokane City Bans Bitcoin ATMs, 11,000 Scam Complaints Received in 2024

The city of Spokane in the US state of Washington has banned crypto kiosks within city limits. The Spokane City Council has directed existing crypto ATM operators to remove dozens of machines found in convenience stores and gas stations. The Council, on Monday, voted unanimously on an ordinance that eliminates and prohibits crypto ATMs located within the Spokane city. According to a local report , the overall ban arrives as the city is seeing an uptick in scams related to Bitcoin kiosks. “This ordinance will protect vulnerable Spokane residents from scams involving virtual currency kiosks, and I am proud we are the first city in the state to move this legislation forward,” said Council Member Paul Dillon, who presented the ordinance. Per Coin ATM Radar data , there are nearly 45 Bitcoin kiosks in and around Spokane. Some of the well-known Bitcoin ATM operators in the city include Coinflip and Bitcoin Deposit. Scammers Disguised as Revenue Personnel Target Spokane Residents Police detective Tim Schwering initially raised the issue of increasing crypto ATM fraud cases. “I’ve had a number of cases where this money that’s placed in there will end up in places like China, North Korea, Russia,” Schwering told the Council . “What is happening is people are getting scammed.” Further, scammers pose as representatives from the Internal Revenue Service and ask users to buy crypto from kiosks to protect their money. In some cases, they even threaten victims, particularly senior citizens, to either follow their instructions or face jail term. Schwering applauded the Council’s decision to ban all crypto kiosks in Spokane. “This is a vital first step in protecting Spokane residents,” he said. Nearly 11K Crypto ATM Scam Complaints Received in 2024: FBI According to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) estimates, there were nearly $5.6 billion in losses due to crypto ATM scams in the US. The losses amounted to over $141 million in Washington alone. The FBI 2024 report said that the agency received 10,956 complaints, amounting to $246.7 million in losses. The report added that complaints from residents increased by 99% from 2023. Source: FBI Scammers particularly target victims above 60. The FBI recorded $107 million in losses in this age category alone in over 8,000 cases. “There were cases I was confident I knew the name and bank account, but he was sitting in mainland China, and there was nothing I could do about it,” Schwering told early this month to the Spokane Council. Other cities like Stillwater, Minnesota have barred crypto ATMs in April and more cities in that state are considering similar regulations.
CryptoNews2025/06/18 17:14
Bitmain, Canaan Creative, and MicroBT have all set up production facilities in the U.S. to cope with tariffs

PANews reported on June 18 that according to Reuters, the world's three largest Bitcoin mining machine manufacturers, Bitmain, Canaan Creative and MicroBT, have all set up production facilities in the
PANews2025/06/18 17:13
US Senate Passes GENIUS Stablecoin Bill In Latest Win For Crypto Regulation

The US Senate passed the landmark GENIUS stablecoin bill, marking a major step forward for crypto regulation. The bill, formally known as the Guiding and Establishing National Innovation for US
Insidebitcoins2025/06/18 17:12
K33 plans to issue shares to raise 85 million Swedish kronor to purchase up to 1,000 bitcoins

PANews reported on June 18 that Norwegian digital asset company K33 announced plans to raise at least 85 million Swedish kronor through a private placement of shares to purchase up
PANews2025/06/18 16:54
The Blockchain Group confirms acquisition of 182 bitcoins, bringing total holdings to 1,653

PANews reported on June 18 that The Blockchain Group announced the completion of the acquisition of 182 bitcoins for a total of approximately $19.55 million (approximately 17 million euros). As
PANews2025/06/18 16:48
Tether Treasury mints 1 billion USDT on Ethereum

PANews reported on June 18 that according to Whale Alert monitoring, Tether Treasury minted 1 billion USDT on the Ethereum network at 16:40:47.
PANews2025/06/18 16:45
In-depth analysis of the GENIUS Act: What are the key impacts on the stablecoin market?

Today (June 17, local time) American history has ushered in an important development - the U.S. Senate passed the GENIUS Act . The bill will establish a clear federal regulatory
PANews2025/06/18 16:40
VanEck Solana ETF Appears On DTCC List As Polymarket Odds For SOL And XRP ETF Approvals Surge

VanEck’s proposed spot Solana ETF has been listed on the Depository Trust and Clearing Corporation (DTCC) website, a strong procedural sign that Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) approval may be
Insidebitcoins2025/06/18 16:36
Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's transaction volume is about HK$10.6287 million

PANews reported on June 18 that Hong Kong stock market data showed that as of the close, the transaction volume of all Hong Kong virtual asset ETFs today was approximately
PANews2025/06/18 16:33

