Lighter — active in the project with an eye on the drop

Lighter is an Ethereum-based perp protocol built as a specialised zk-rollup. It provides scalability, security and trading transparency through the use of cryptographic methods and a verifiable trade execution mechanism. There is no official investment information yet, but the project’s website lists a16z and Lightspeed funds. However, the amount is not disclosed. Lighter uses a […] Сообщение Lighter — active in the project with an eye on the drop появились сначала на INCRYPTED .
2025/06/28
Robinhood Launches Micro Futures Contracts for XRP and Solana

Robinhood Launches Micro Futures Contracts for XRP and Solana

PANews reported on June 28 that according to The block, Robinhood launched micro futures contracts for XRP and Solana, and launched a micro version of its existing Bitcoin Friday futures.
2025/06/28
Asset Management Company KraneShares Applies to List Coinbase 50 Index ETF

Asset Management Company KraneShares Applies to List Coinbase 50 Index ETF

PANews reported on June 28 that according to The block, KraneShares, an asset management company focusing on alternative investments, is seeking to list the "Coinbase 50 Index ETF" according to
2025/06/28
The three major U.S. stock indexes closed higher, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq hitting record highs

The three major U.S. stock indexes closed higher, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq hitting record highs

PANews reported on June 28 that according to Cailian News, the three major U.S. stock indexes closed higher, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average up 1%, up 3.82% this week;
2025/06/28
SUI gains over 4% amid upcoming $119 million unlock

SUI gains over 4% amid upcoming $119 million unlock

SUI is up 4% on Friday as the Layer-1 blockchain prepares to add $119 million worth of its token into circulation, contributing a major share of the unlocks for next week.
2025/06/28
SOL Strategies Deploys $100K+ Jito Tokens in Solana Strategic Ecosystem Reserve—What's Next?

SOL Strategies Deploys $100K+ Jito Tokens in Solana Strategic Ecosystem Reserve—What’s Next?

SOL Strategies has announced the launch of a new initiative to support critical infrastructure within the Solana ecosystem. The Canada-based public company revealed on June 26 that it has established a Strategic Ecosystem Reserve (SER), starting with a purchase of over 52,000 Jito (JTO) tokens, valued at more than $100,000. SOL Strategies Doubles Down on Solana, Taps Jito as First Allocation from New Reserve According to SOL Strategies, the decision to begin with Jito reflects the company’s long-standing involvement with the project. “Our Laine validator was the first ever to run Jito on Solana mainnet in October 2022,” the company noted in its statement. SOL Strategies currently manages over 3.7 million SOL in delegations across its validator operations, including those run for partners such as Pudgy Penguins . Announcing our Strategic Ecosystem Reserve (SER) with the initial acquisition of 52,181 JTO tokens! As infrastructure builders deeply embedded in Solana, we're investing in the foundational projects driving the ecosystem forward. @JitoNetwork's MEV infrastructure is critical to… pic.twitter.com/2MTedyy7oZ — SOL Strategies (CSE: HODL | OTCQB: CYFRF) (@solstrategies_) June 26, 2025 The company’s CEO, Leah Wald, said the move reflects a broader strategy beyond simply acquiring tokens. “We’re not just investing in tokens — we’re investing in the infrastructure that is driving transaction processing for millions of Solana users while backing a team that is instrumental in driving forward innovation within the ecosystem,” Wald said. The SER will be funded through validator revenue rather than its SOL treasury. This approach allows the company to support new projects without compromising its core holdings while continuing to accumulate SOL. Wald added that the reserve will focus on backing projects that “demonstrate significant ecosystem support and advancement.” Jito, the governance token of the Jito Network, is currently Solana’s leading provider of MEV (Maximal Extractable Value) infrastructure and liquid staking. Jito has grown into a cornerstone of the Solana ecosystem. With over $2.6 billion in total value locked, according to DeFiLlama, the project offers MEV-optimized infrastructure and contributes to stake pool innovations through tools like Stakenet. SOL Strategies, formerly known as Cypherpunk Holdings, rebranded in September 2024 as it shifted full focus to Solana. The firm already operates the validator analytics platform Stakewiz and the Orangefin mobile app and now intends to broaden its support for other Solana-native projects through the SER. While no specific projects have been named for future allocations, the company said the reserve will remain active and adaptive. According to the announcement, the goal is to strengthen Solana’s network performance by backing projects that contribute to its technical foundation. “This isn’t just about accumulating tokens,” the company stated. “It’s about strategically backing the projects that are crucial to Solana’s growth and performance.” Big Bets on Solana with Nasdaq Filing and Tokenized Equity Plans Following its $100K+ Jito token deployment into Solana’s Strategic Ecosystem Reserve, SOL Strategies is taking bold new steps to cement its role as a major institutional player in the Solana ecosystem. The Canadian digital asset firm recently filed for listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker “STKE,” signaling its intent to expand into U.S. markets. 📄 Canadian digital asset firm @solstrategies_ has filed for listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market amid its US market expansion strategy. #Sol #Solana https://t.co/DUGDvhmzaK — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) June 19, 2025 Currently listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange as HODL, the company revealed it holds over 420,000 SOL tokens, placing it among the top institutional holders of Solana. As part of its broader strategy, SOL Strategies filed a preliminary $1 billion shelf prospectus in May 2025 , creating long-term flexibility to raise capital through various securities, including equity and debt. 📈 @solstrategies_ files for $1B financing flexibility to capitalize on Solana ecosystem growth through a preliminary base shelf prospectus. #Solana #SOL https://t.co/9JYsJMqfc9 — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) May 27, 2025 Although there are no immediate fundraising plans, the shelf lays the groundwork for potential future issuances to support growth, validator acquisitions, and further token deployments. The company’s latest quarterly report shows rising staking-driven revenues, $1.85 million, up from just $67,000 a year earlier. 1/ 📢 SOL Strategies Releases Q2 2025 Financial Results and May Corporate Update On May 30, 2025, we filed our Q2 results. Today, we’re also sharing our May corporate update. 🔗 Full release: https://t.co/lwDZNVZvi8 — SOL Strategies (CSE: HODL | OTCQB: CYFRF) (@solstrategies_) June 2, 2025 However, that growth was offset by $6.21 million in total expenses, reflecting a heavy investment phase that includes infrastructure buildouts and share-based compensation. In April, SOL Strategies secured a $500 million convertible note facility from ATW Partners. Uniquely structured, the notes are interest-bearing in SOL and performance-linked, aligning investor returns with Solana’s ecosystem growth. Additionally, the firm has signed an MOU with Superstate to explore tokenizing its public shares on Solana, pending regulatory approval, positioning itself at the frontier of public equity on-chain. With new capital pipelines, deeper staking strategies, and a potential U.S. listing, SOL Strategies is clearly betting big on Solana and making moves that could reshape how institutional players engage with blockchain networks.
2025/06/28
Crypto backers eye New York City mayoral race as next battleground

Crypto backers eye New York City mayoral race as next battleground

Zohran Mamdani defeated Andrew Cuomo in the Democratic primary for New York City’s mayoral election, but he’ll be competing in a field where digital assets could be an issue.
2025/06/28
Sen. Tim Scott Sets Sept. 30 Deadline For Crypto Market Structure Legislation

Sen. Tim Scott Sets Sept. 30 Deadline For Crypto Market Structure Legislation

Senator Tim Scott (R-SC) says U.S. lawmakers are looking to have crypto market structure legislation completed by September of this year. Tim Scott Sets September 30 Crypto Market Structure Deadline Appearing in a fireside chat on Capitol Hill alongside fellow Senator Cynthia Lummis (R-WY) and the head of the President’s Council of Advisers on Digital Assets of the White House, Bo Hines, Scott said he is eyeing a September 30 deadline to finalize the long-awaited legislation. Had a productive & delightful fireside chat with @SenatorTimScott and @BoHines this morning. Market structure legislation is crucial to positioning America as the leader in financial innovation, and making it a welcoming home for digital asset innovators. pic.twitter.com/bprM9k7SbL — Senator Cynthia Lummis (@SenLummis) June 26, 2025 “I think that is a realistic expectation,” the Chairman of the U.S. Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee said. “As stated today, we are committed to getting market structure done by the end of September,” Hines said in a June 26 X post. “Period.” Key Crypto Players Celebrate Following the news, several key crypto heavyweights shared their enthusiasm over the digital assets development . “A clear path forward,” Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong said. “Thank you, David Sacks for delivering the White House’s commitment to work with Senator Tim Scott and Senator Cynthia Lummis to deliver market structure legislation by September 30.” Thank you to Senate Banking Committee Chair @SenatorTimScott and Digital Assets Subcommittee Chair @SenLummis for announcing a clear timeline and plan for comprehensive crypto market structure legislation: ✅ Bill introduced before August recess ✅ Mark up first week of… — David Sacks (@davidsacks47) June 26, 2025 “Getting comprehensive crypto market structure legislation passed has been sorely needed for years,” said Colin McCune, Head of Government Affairs at a16z. “We’re incredibly supportive of this effort to make it happen by September 30.” “American consumers and crypto builders need clear, effective rules, and we stand ready to help get this done,” he added. Scott’s updated legislative timeframe comes amid a groundswell of congressional crypto activity under a new crypto-friendly White House. Earlier this month, the Senate passed the GENIUS Act, marking a win for the landmark stablecoin legislation. In an appearance on CNBC this week, Lummis warned that Congress must pass both crypto market structure legislation and the GENIUS Act by the end of 2025. “I’m not saying combine them, but they both need to pass this year,” Lummis said. With a September 30 deadline now in the works for the crypto market structure bill, it looks as though 2026 may start with new crypto guidelines.
2025/06/28
Why instant crypto exchanges are essential for traders in 2025

Why instant crypto exchanges are essential for traders in 2025

With crypto booming in 2025, instant exchanges like Quickex offer fast, hassle-free swaps for traders at every level. #partnercontent
2025/06/28
Pump.fun 2.0 and Moonshot Create square off in UX-driven Solana meme arms race

Pump.fun 2.0 and Moonshot Create square off in UX-driven Solana meme arms race

One platform wants degens trading faster than ever; the other is courting normies with Apple Pay simplicity. The memecoin industrial complex is evolving and the stakes have never been higher. On June 27, Solana-based memecoin powerhouse Pump.fun unveiled its long-awaited…
2025/06/28

