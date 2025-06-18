MEXC Exchange
Bitcoin price steady as Fed keeps interest rates stable
Fed maintains interest rates at current levels, despite pressures from the White House.
WHITE
$0,0008952
+%7,26
HOUSE
$0,020603
+%10,21
Share
Crypto.news
2025/06/19 02:13
Polygon co-founder Jordi Baylina revives zkEVM tech under new venture, Zisk
Jordi Baylina's new venture, Zisk, will carry the zkVM torch forward following the Polygon Foundation's decision to decommission the costly chain. Baylina retains a founder's title, but his team and codebase are now fully independent. On June 18, Polygon co-founder…
NOW
$0,00657
-%2,95
FORWARD
$0,000528
-%0,93
Share
Crypto.news
2025/06/19 02:10
Interview | HIVE CFO: Hydro-cooled mining and AI cloud give us an edge post-halving
As Bitcoin mining enters a new chapter post-halving, HIVE Digital Technologies is taking a measured, ambitious approach to growth. In this interview, Darcy Daubaras, CFO of HIVE, offers an inside look at how the company plans to scale its hashrate…
HIVE
$0,2016
+%1,05
CLOUD
$0,11761
+%5,71
AI
$0,1133
+%2,62
EDGE
$0,07654
-%1,03
Share
Crypto.news
2025/06/19 01:52
Solana holding key support: breakout likely if bulls step in
Solana is sitting on a critical support level following a period of muted volatility and sideways consolidation. With multiple technical confluences now in play, the market appears primed for a decisive breakout,or breakdown. The current structure suggests that price is…
NOW
$0,00657
-%2,95
BULLS
$129,3
+%2,05
Share
Crypto.news
2025/06/19 01:25
Dow Jones up 100 points as Fed takes focus away from Israel-Iran war
Middle East escalation is taking a back seat in the markets as traders await Fed's decision.
Share
Crypto.news
2025/06/19 00:59
Here's why Polygon price is at risk of a 25% plunge
Polygon price continued its freefall, reaching its lowest level since April 21, as the broader crypto sell-off gained momentum. Polygon (POL) dropped to $0.1915, down 32% from its highest point in May and 74% below its 2024 peak. The crash…
HERE
$0,00052
-%21,09
WHY
$0,00000002809
+%7,70
POL
$0,1824
+%3,05
Share
Crypto.news
2025/06/19 00:56
Paxos launches new startup to help institutions offer DeFi products
PANews reported on June 19 that according to The Block, the stablecoin issuer Paxos launched a new startup Paxos Labs, which aims to help institutions integrate DeFi and on-chain products
DEFI
$0,002294
-%1,16
STARTUP
$0,019988
+%48,41
Share
PANews
2025/06/19 00:04
The U.S. Department of Justice files civil forfeiture lawsuit for over $225 million in crypto fraud funds
PANews reported on June 18 that according to an official announcement, the U.S. Department of Justice filed a civil forfeiture lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the District of
U
$0,01283
-%0,31
JUSTICE
$0,00006403
+%0,25
Share
PANews
2025/06/18 23:59
White House adviser: Cryptocurrency bill is "very close" to passage
PANews reported on June 18 that according to Jinshi, a US White House adviser said that the cryptocurrency bill is "very close" to passage, which will create demand for the
WHITE
$0,0008952
+%7,26
HOUSE
$0,020603
+%10,21
Share
PANews
2025/06/18 23:52
Coinbase Derivatives to adopt USDC as collateral for U.S. futures trading
Coinbase's futures trading platform is teaming up with regulated derivatives clearinghouse Nodal Clear to add Circle's stablecoin USDC as collateral for futures trading in the United States. Coinbase Derivatives, which is regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), announced…
U
$0,01283
-%0,31
USDC
$0,9997
+%0,01
CLEAR
$0,04071
-%3,20
Share
Crypto.news
2025/06/18 23:36
