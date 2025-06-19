MEXC Exchange
DWF Labs transferred $45 million USDT to ASI Alliance 9 hours ago
PANews reported on June 19 that according to Lookonchain, DWF Labs transferred 45,000,000 USDT to the Artificial Superintelligence Alliance (the development organization of $FET) about 9 hours ago. Earlier news
FET
$0.6909
+1.64%
ASI
$0.004192
+0.28%
Share
PANews
2025/06/19 09:02
Israeli hacker group attacks Iranian crypto exchange and burns $90 million in crypto assets
PANews reported on June 19 that the Israeli-linked hacker group Predatory Sparrow (Gonjeshke Darande) claimed to have attacked Iran's largest crypto platform Nobitex , burning crypto assets worth about $90
Share
PANews
2025/06/19 09:01
US Treasury Secretary: Cryptocurrency will not threaten the status of the US dollar, but stablecoins will help consolidate the hegemony of the US dollar
PANews reported on June 19 that U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessant posted on the X platform this morning that cryptocurrencies will not threaten the status of the U.S. dollar, but
NOT
$0.001848
+2.32%
U
$0.01281
-0.23%
Share
PANews
2025/06/19 08:44
OpenAI: ChatGPT's "recording mode" is now available for Pro, Enterprise, and Edu users
PANews reported on June 19 that OpenAI announced that ChatGPT 's "recording mode" has been officially launched for Pro , Enterprise , and Edu users, and currently supports macOS desktop
MODE
$0.002326
+3.65%
EDU
$0.1362
+3.26%
NOW
$0.00656
-3.24%
PRO
$0.837
+0.35%
Share
PANews
2025/06/19 08:41
FalconX plans to launch an IPO in 2025 and has started preliminary negotiations
PANews reported on June 19 that according to Decrypt, cryptocurrency prime broker FalconX is in initial contact with investment bank advisors and plans to submit an IPO application as early
BANK
$0.05758
+0.98%
LAUNCH
$0.000000000049
-38.75%
Share
PANews
2025/06/19 08:26
Poll: More than 70% of Americans agree that Iran poses a threat to the US
PANews June 19, according to the latest Fox News poll, as the conflict in the Middle East escalates, American voters are divided on Israel's decision to strike Iran's nuclear facilities,
MORE
$0.02403
+18.37%
FOX
$0.02301
+2.72%
Share
PANews
2025/06/19 08:22
a16z: The official X account was briefly hacked this morning and released false token information
PANews reported on June 19 that the well-known venture capital firm a16z announced that its official X account was briefly hacked this morning. During this period, the account posted token
WELL
$0.0002229
+10.62%
TOKEN
$0.01354
+2.03%
Share
PANews
2025/06/19 08:18
Trump sends a message to the House of Representatives: quickly pass the "clean version" of the GENIUS Act and submit it to the President for signature as soon as possible
PANews reported on June 19 that Trump posted on his social media platform that the Senate has passed the "GENIUS Act", which will promote large-scale investment and innovation in the
ACT
$0.04306
+1.41%
SENATE
$0.00632
+0.63%
HOUSE
$0.020798
+11.18%
TRUMP
$9.067
+0.57%
SOON
$0.231
+1.67%
Share
PANews
2025/06/19 08:09
Sam Altman reveals GPT-5 will be released this summer
PANews reported on June 19 that OpenAI released a 40-minute in-depth interview with its co-founder and CEO Sam Altman. This interview is full of technical content. Altman talked about the
Share
PANews
2025/06/19 08:03
Coinbase Launches Stablecoin Payment Stack Coinbase Payments
PANews reported on June 19 that Coinbase announced the launch of the "Coinbase Payments" service, which supports merchants to accept USDC stablecoin payments around the clock, with Shopify as the
USDC
$0.9996
-0.01%
LAUNCH
$0.000000000049
-38.75%
Share
PANews
2025/06/19 07:57
