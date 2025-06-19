MEXC Exchange
Bitcoin transaction fees as a percentage of miners’ rewards fell below 1%, hitting a three-year low
PANews reported on June 19 that according to foreign media reports, as of mid-June, Bitcoin transaction fees accounted for only 0.96% of block rewards, the lowest level since January 2022.
PANews
2025/06/19 10:17
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.6.19)
What happened in the past 24 hours? Take a look at the picture review of "Ai&Meme Daily"! ?6/19 Update: The Palestinian-Israeli conflict escalated, the market collectively pulled back, and the
PANews
2025/06/19 10:07
Pantera’s associated wallet receives over $4.5 million in HYPE tokens from Nonco
PANews reported on June 19 that according to Onchain Lens tracking data, a wallet associated with Pantera Capital received 117,032 $HYPE tokens from Nonco, with a total value of approximately
PANews
2025/06/19 10:04
Moonshot launches on Gorbagana ($GOR)
PANews reported on June 19 that Moonshot announced the launch of Gorbagana ($GOR) on the Solana chain. Its current market value is approximately US$3.7 million and its 24-hour trading volume
PANews
2025/06/19 09:59
Pump Fun hires big-name lawyer to fight Burwick class action lawsuit
PANews reported on June 19 that according to Protos, Baton Corp, the parent company of the Meme coin platform Pump Fun, has hired the well-known law firm Brown Rudnick to
PANews
2025/06/19 09:53
Nobitex claims that some hot wallet assets were transferred spontaneously, and the attacker destroyed about $100 million in crypto assets
PANews reported on June 19 that Iranian cryptocurrency exchange Nobitex issued Statement No. 4, saying that the platform has completely cut off external access to the server, and that the
PANews
2025/06/19 09:45
Ethena and Securitize enable 24/7 atomic swaps between USDtb and BlackRock BUIDL Fund
PANews reported on June 19 that according to The Block, Ethena Labs and Securitize announced that they have achieved 24/7 atomic swaps between their stablecoin USDtb and BlackRock's tokenized treasury
PANews
2025/06/19 09:29
Czech gov’t resists 4th overthrow attempt amid $45M Bitcoin scandal
The Czech Republic’s Civic Democratic Party survived another no-confidence vote, triggered by opposition party concerns over a $45 million Bitcoin donation linked to a convicted criminal.
PANews
2025/06/19 09:21
Trump on GENIUS stablecoin bill: ‘Get it to my desk, ASAP’
US President Donald Trump wants House members to pass the key stablecoin bill “LIGHTNING FAST” so that he can sign it into law.
PANews
2025/06/19 09:14
Market News: The United States is considering launching an attack on Iran this weekend
PANews June 19 news, market news: The United States is considering launching an attack on Iran this weekend. According to Bloomberg, several people familiar with the matter said that senior
PANews
2025/06/19 09:09
