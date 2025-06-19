MEXC Exchange
Xi Jinping: Ceasefire is the top priority, and the use of force is not the right way to resolve international disputes
PANews reported on June 19 that according to Xinhua News Agency, President Xi Jinping had a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, focusing on exchanging views on the situation
PANews
2025/06/19 18:17
Is crypto still taxed in Australia? Major legal update, explained
Australia now taxes crypto as property, with capital gains on swaps, DeFi and wrapped tokens, plus new ATO data sweeps targeting 1.2 million users.
PANews
2025/06/19 18:13
Blockchain startup Units.Network completes $10 million financing, led by Nimbus Capital
PANews reported on June 19 that according to Techinasia, blockchain startup Units.Network has completed a $10 million financing, led by Nimbus Capital, and other investors have not been disclosed. The
PANews
2025/06/19 18:06
French National Assembly temporarily rejects Bitcoin mining proposal due to procedural issues
PANews reported on June 19 that according to Bitcoin.com, the French National Assembly recently rejected a proposal for an amendment on Bitcoin mining. The proposal suggested studying the possibility of
PANews
2025/06/19 17:51
IAEA confirms attack on Iran's Hundalib heavy water reactor
PANews reported on June 19 that according to Cailian News Agency citing CCTV News, on the 19th local time, the International Atomic Energy Agency said that the information it had
PANews
2025/06/19 17:46
Analysis: Crypto market enters seasonal downturn, BTC short-term implied volatility falls below 40%
PANews June 19 news, Singapore crypto investment institution QCP Capital issued a statement saying that the Federal Reserve kept the benchmark interest rate unchanged, but maintained a hawkish stance, emphasizing
PANews
2025/06/19 17:39
Whale @AguilaTrades starts long BTC for the third time, with a position worth $52.52 million
PANews reported on June 19 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Yu Jin, the giant whale @AguilaTrades, who lost $15.42 million in two failed BTC long positions, has started
PANews
2025/06/19 17:36
BNB Chain Foundation: Has spent 100,000 USD each to purchase LISTA and CAKE tokens
PANews reported on June 19 that according to the official announcement, the BNB Chain Foundation has executed new asset purchase transactions, including spending $100,000 to purchase 45,439 CAKE tokens (about
PANews
2025/06/19 17:33
Trump slams Powell’s rate stance as BTC price flatlines
President Trump slams Fed Chair Jerome Powell for refusing to cut interest rates, leaving America’s monetary policy unchanged again. As a result, Bitcoin has seen minimal price movement ever since. In a recent post shared to Trump Media & Technology…
Crypto.news
2025/06/19 17:27
Hong Kong Advent Finance plans to further expand RWA-related services
PANews reported on June 19 that according to the Hong Kong Financial Times, the Hong Kong financial group Ed Financial announced that it has actively responded to the policy direction
PANews
2025/06/19 17:24
