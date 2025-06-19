2025-06-30 Monday

Crypto News

Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Bubblemaps V2 goes live on Open Network

Bubblemaps V2 goes live on Open Network

Bubblemaps V2 added support for the TON blockchain, expanding its reach across major blockchain ecosystems. Bubblemaps (BMT) has launched Version 2 of its blockchain analytics platform on the Open Network (TON) blockchain, allowing users to track token activity, uncover wallet…
トンコイン
TON$2.885+1.58%
Major
MAJOR$0.1771-1.37%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.01396+2.64%
Bubblemaps
BMT$0.13369-3.84%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01356+2.33%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 21:08
Virtuals: Conducted a comprehensive review of processes in response to community feedback regarding "abnormal accumulation of points"

Virtuals: Conducted a comprehensive review of processes in response to community feedback regarding "abnormal accumulation of points"

PANews reported on June 19 that Virtuals Protocol posted on the X platform: "We have noticed the community's recent feedback that some users may have abnormally accumulated points through developer
Share
PANews2025/06/19 21:03
Billionaire Ricardo Salinas: Bitcoin is expected to surpass gold's $16 trillion market value

Billionaire Ricardo Salinas: Bitcoin is expected to surpass gold's $16 trillion market value

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Cointelegraph, Mexican billionaire Ricardo Salinas said that Bitcoin is expected to surpass gold's market value of $16 trillion, an increase of 8
GOLD
GOLD$0.00000000000048-7.69%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 20:59
Alchemy Pay will launch Alchemy Chain in Q4 and plans to issue its own stablecoin

Alchemy Pay will launch Alchemy Chain in Q4 and plans to issue its own stablecoin

PANews reported on June 19 that according to official news, Alchemy Pay, a fiat-to-cryptocurrency payment gateway, announced that it will launch Alchemy Chain, a blockchain designed for stablecoin payments, in
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.000000000049-38.75%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 20:54
Sacks advocates onshoring $250b stablecoin market

Sacks advocates onshoring $250b stablecoin market

US crypto czar David Sacks says the Genius stablecoin bill could bring the $250 billion offshore stablecoin market into the United States, boost industry trust, and drive global demand for the U.S. dollar. Speaking about the Genius Act in a…
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.04307+1.46%
U Coin
U$0.01279-0.31%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0007288-12.03%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 20:51
Crypto VC partner loses ‘life savings’ during fake Zoom call

Crypto VC partner loses ‘life savings’ during fake Zoom call

Hypersphere investment partner Mehdi Farooq says he lost six wallets and years of savings after falling victim to a fake Zoom call phishing attack.
SIX
SIX$0.02767+45.17%
VinuChain
VC$0.00654+1.08%
Life Crypto
LIFE$0.00004717-1.04%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 20:51
Project Eleven raises $6 million to develop tools to protect Bitcoin from quantum attacks

Project Eleven raises $6 million to develop tools to protect Bitcoin from quantum attacks

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Cointelegraph, Project Eleven, a development company focusing on post-quantum cryptography, has completed a $6 million financing, led by Variant Fund and quantum
FUND
FUND$0.02799-6.07%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 20:47
Nauru becomes first Pacific nation to establish dedicated crypto regulator

Nauru becomes first Pacific nation to establish dedicated crypto regulator

Nauru has become the first Pacific nation to establish a dedicated regulatory authority for virtual assets. The Pacific nation of Nauru passed legislation on June 17 to create the Command Ridge Virtual Asset Authority, an autonomous body that will oversee…
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.5728+6.24%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 20:45
Trump's company quietly reduces its stake in crypto project WLFI

Trump's company quietly reduces its stake in crypto project WLFI

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Forbes, the equity structure of World Liberty Financial, a crypto project under the Trump family, has recently changed. By analyzing the information
orch of Liberty
LIBERTY$0.04009+0.62%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.063+0.52%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 20:44
Japanese clothing chain Mac House announces purchase of approximately $12 million worth of crypto assets

Japanese clothing chain Mac House announces purchase of approximately $12 million worth of crypto assets

PANews reported on June 19 that according to CoinDesk, Japanese clothing chain Mac House has completed fundraising by allocating new stock reservation rights to third parties, with a total amount
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.02089+11.72%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 20:40

Trending News

More

A whale sold 2,000 ETH four hours ago, with an estimated loss of $324,000

Hong Kong-listed company Xinhuo Technology raised more than HK$270 million through a rights issue to five subscribers

Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2025.6.30)

A post-2000s generation sold drugs in seven provinces and cities by "burying drugs and searching for treasures". Buyers paid with virtual currency and then dug the treasures themselves.

Bitcoin Magazine CEO: Considering raising over $100 million to establish a "Fairshake PAC"-style organization focused on Bitcoin