The Trump team removed more than $6.7 million in liquidity from the liquidity pool
PANews reported on June 28 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, the $TRUMP team removed 749,932 $TRUMP (worth approximately US$6.77 million) and 374,608 USDC from the liquidity pool.
PANews
2025/06/28 14:51
Crypto scammer gets 8 years for $40M eEmpowerCoin, ECoinPlus scams
Dwayne Golden sentenced to nearly eight years for defrauding investors in EmpowerCoin, ECoinPlus, and Jet-Coin schemes totaling over $40 million.
PANews
2025/06/28 14:36
President of The ETF Store: Ripple's settlement with the US SEC clears the way for spot XRP ETF and BlackRock's involvement
PANews reported on June 28 that Nate Geraci, president of The ETF Store, tweeted that the end of the lawsuit between Ripple and the US SEC has cleared the way
PANews
2025/06/28 14:13
NOYA.ai has a potential vulnerability, and officials call for a suspension of use
According to PANews on June 28, NOYA.ai tweeted that a potential vulnerability was found on NOYA and a full investigation has been launched. The team will keep the community informed
PANews
2025/06/28 13:18
Ethereum spot ETF had a net inflow of $77.4472 million yesterday, and none of the nine ETFs had a net outflow
PANews reported on June 28 that according to SoSoValue data, the total net inflow of Ethereum spot ETF was US$77.4472 million yesterday (June 27, Eastern Time). The Ethereum spot ETF
PANews
2025/06/28 11:58
Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a net inflow of $501 million yesterday, continuing its 14th consecutive day of net inflows
PANews reported on June 28 that according to SoSoValue data, the total net inflow of Bitcoin spot ETFs yesterday (June 27, Eastern Time) was US$501 million. The Bitcoin spot ETF
PANews
2025/06/28 11:55
a16z transferred 300,000 COMP to Coinbase Prime in the past 40 minutes, worth about $13.75 million
PANews reported on June 28 that according to on-chain analyst Ember’s monitoring, crypto VC a16z transferred 300,000 COMP (US$13.75 million) to Coinbase Prime in the past 40 minutes. a16z is
PANews
2025/06/28 11:49
Data: USDC circulation increased by about 400 million in the past 7 days
PANews reported on June 28 that according to official data, in the 7 days ending June 26, Circle issued about 3.4 billion USDC, redeemed about 3.1 billion USDC, and the
PANews
2025/06/28 11:24
A review of Circle's major shareholders' cashing out: IDG, the largest external shareholder, cashed out only $68 million, and several executives reduced their holdings and missed out on hundreds of mi
Author: Nancy, PANews Since the stablecoin issuer Circle successfully went public in early June, its stock price has continued to soar, attracting the attention of global investors and even becoming
PANews
2025/06/28 11:00
Game developer Spekter Games completes $5 million pre-seed financing, with participation from a16z speedrun and others
PANews reported on June 28 that according to Business Wire, game developer Spekter Games Inc. has completed $5 million in pre-seed financing, with participation from a16z speedrun, London Venture Partners,
PANews
2025/06/28 10:57
A whale sold 2,000 ETH four hours ago, with an estimated loss of $324,000
Hong Kong-listed company Xinhuo Technology raised more than HK$270 million through a rights issue to five subscribers
Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2025.6.30)
A post-2000s generation sold drugs in seven provinces and cities by "burying drugs and searching for treasures". Buyers paid with virtual currency and then dug the treasures themselves.
Bitcoin Magazine CEO: Considering raising over $100 million to establish a "Fairshake PAC"-style organization focused on Bitcoin