DePIN project SparkChain AI completes $10.8 million financing, led by OakStone Ventures
PANews reported on June 20 that according to AccessnewsWire, the DePIN project SparkChain AI announced the completion of a new round of financing of US$10.8 million, led by OakStone Ventures.
PANews
2025/06/20 12:13
Arizona Senate revives Bitcoin reserve bill after reconsideration vote
The Arizona Senate has voted to revive House Bill 2324, a Bitcoin reserve bill that initially failed in the House.
PANews
2025/06/20 12:00
EU investigates Musk's xAI corporate structure after acquisition of X
PANews reported on June 20 that according to Reuters, the European Union is seeking more information from the social platform X (formerly Twitter) regarding the changes in the company structure
PANews
2025/06/20 11:48
Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple – BTC, ETH, XRP consolidate as traders await Trump’s decision
Bitcoin (BTC) price is hovering above the key support level on Friday; a breach below this level could trigger a sharp decline.
Fxstreet
2025/06/20 11:36
Trader 0xb8b9's winning streak is challenged, and the current position loss exceeds 2 million US dollars
According to PANews on June 20, according to Lookonchain monitoring, the on-chain address 0xb8b9 has won 29 consecutive long transactions, with a cumulative profit of more than 2.3 million US
PANews
2025/06/20 11:19
BounceBit launches high leverage contract platform BounceBit Trade
PANews reported on June 20 that BounceBit officially launched its new contract trading platform BounceBit Trade, which supports up to 50x leverage, USDT margin and settlement, 50+ crypto asset trading
PANews
2025/06/20 11:17
Tether CEO: Local open source password manager PearPass is coming soon
PANews reported on June 20 that Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino announced the upcoming launch of a local open source password manager, PearPass, emphasizing the complete abandonment of cloud storage and
PANews
2025/06/20 11:10
How does war affect Bitcoin? A deep analysis of the five-year price trajectory
In the early morning of June 13, 2025, Israel launched Operation Lion Rise, attacking several Iranian cities, military bases and nuclear facilities. Recently, Iran's largest crypto exchange Nobitex was hacked
PANews
2025/06/20 11:00
Bitcoin stays rangebound amid heightened off-chain volume and low transaction counts
Bitcoin (BTC) held steady in the early Asian session on Friday, trading above $104,000 amid a general market consolidation.
Fxstreet
2025/06/20 10:51
Silver's short-term decline widened, now at $35.75/oz
PANews reported on June 20 that the short-term decline of spot silver widened to nearly $0.4, and it is now trading at $35.75 per ounce. The New York silver futures
PANews
2025/06/20 10:41
