Circle's U.S. stock rose nearly 13% before the market opened, temporarily reporting $225.78
PANews reported on June 20 that Circle's U.S. stock price rose nearly 13% in pre-market trading, temporarily closing at $225.78. Earlier on Wednesday, Circle's (CRCL.N) stock price broke through $200,
U
$0.01281
-0.38%
ROSE
$0.02565
+8.91%
PANews
2025/06/20 16:17
Ex-Animoca exec loses life savings in Zoom hack tied to Lazarus
Ex-Animoca exec had his crypto wallets drained after downloading a fake Zoom update during a phishing attack linked to North Korean hacking group Lazarus. Mehdi Farooq, an investment partner at Hypersphere and ex-Animoca Brands exec, revealed in a post on…
LIFE
$0.00004717
-1.11%
Crypto.news
2025/06/20 16:13
Dawn Wallet will be phased out in the coming weeks and join the Worldcoin Core Development Body
PANews reported on June 20 that Dawn Wallet announced that it had joined Tools For Humanity, a core development organization of Worldcoin, and was committed to introducing the next generation
CORE
$0.5277
+2.18%
WALLET
$0.01394
+2.57%
PANews
2025/06/20 16:07
Bitcoin critic Peter Schiff touts Silver’s potential as BTC slides
Longtime Bitcoin critic and goldbug Peter Schiff is back with another jab at the world’s largest cryptocurrency, and this time, he’s pitching the other precious metal as a superior alternative. According to Schiff in a June 20 X post, silver…
BTC
$108,374.28
+1.06%
METAL
$0.11179
-1.77%
JAB
$0.00145
+2.47%
Crypto.news
2025/06/20 15:58
Semler Scientific plans to acquire over 100,000 BTC within the next three years
Semler Scientific plans to hold 105,000 Bitcoin by the end of 2027 under its updated treasury strategy. On June 19, the California-based med tech firm announced that it would significantly expand its Bitcoin holdings over the next two and a…
BTC
$108,374.28
+1.06%
HOLD
$0.0001213
--%
THREE
$0.00391
-8.85%
Crypto.news
2025/06/20 15:57
Tether CEO announces server-free password manager after 16 billion data breach
Tether announced plans to launch a serverless, open-source password manager after a massive breach exposed 16 billion online login credentials. Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino announced today that the company is preparing to launch PearPass, a fully local, open-source password manager…
FREE
$0.00007407
-0.08%
LAUNCH
$0.000000000049
-38.75%
Crypto.news
2025/06/20 15:35
GMGN has launched the iOS APP version "GMGN - Meme Track"
PANews reported on June 20 that according to official news, the Meme trading platform GMGN has launched the IOS APP version "GMGN - Meme Track", and users can search and
APP
$0.006482
+2.85%
MEME
$0.001595
+2.96%
PANews
2025/06/20 15:25
Animoca Brands hopes to snag stablecoin issuer license through joint venture with Standard Chartered and Telecom
Hong Kong-based Animoca Brands aims to one day obtain a stablecoin issuing license through its joint venture with Standard Chartered Bank and Hong Kong Telecom. The move comes ahead of the region’s Stablecoin Ordinance legalization. In an exclusive interview with…
BANK
$0.05731
+0.63%
MOVE
$0.1789
+1.53%
Crypto.news
2025/06/20 15:20
Traders who shorted 16 altcoins on Hyperliquid have accumulated a profit of $9.68 million
PANews reported on June 20 that according to monitoring by ai_9684xtpa, a trader who shorted 16 altcoins on the Hyperliquid platform has accumulated a profit of $9.68 million, a significant
PANews
2025/06/20 15:17
Thailand SEC solicits public opinions on new rules for listing crypto assets, and the opinion collection will last until July 21
PANews reported on June 20 that the Securities and Exchange Commission of Thailand (SEC) announced the launch of a public consultation on new rules for the listing of digital assets,
LAUNCH
$0.000000000049
-38.75%
PANews
2025/06/20 15:15
