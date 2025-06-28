Uptopia — active in the project with an eye on the drop

Uptopia is a blockchain game launch and promotion platform built on the Base network. It helps games attract liquidity, use game tokens and social graphs to grow their audience. The project has raised $4 million from Pantera Capital, Coinbase Ventures, The Spartan Group and others. In the guide, let’s take a look at what activities […] Сообщение Uptopia — active in the project with an eye on the drop появились сначала на INCRYPTED .