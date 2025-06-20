2025-06-30 Monday

Russia's crypto exchange Garantex moves millions despite stablecoin ban, blockchain data shows

Russia’s crypto exchange Garantex moves millions despite stablecoin ban, blockchain data shows

Sanctioned crypto exchange Garantex might have lost $26 million in frozen Tether, but another $15 million in crypto is still moving, or at least quietly sitting. Weeks after the United States led a high-profile freeze of $26 million in Tether…
Crypto.news 2025/06/20 19:50
Crypto custodian Komainu CEO says it is actively seeking global acquisition opportunities

Crypto custodian Komainu CEO says it is actively seeking global acquisition opportunities

PANews reported on June 20 that according to DL News, Paul Frost Smith, CEO of crypto custody agency Komainu, said that he is actively seeking global acquisition opportunities to expand
PANews 2025/06/20 19:47
Self Chain founder denies involvement in $50 million OTC cryptocurrency fraud

Self Chain founder denies involvement in $50 million OTC cryptocurrency fraud

PANews reported on June 20 that according to DL News, Self Chain founder Ravindra Kumar was recently accused of being involved in a $50 million over-the-counter crypto scam, defrauding investors
PANews 2025/06/20 19:40
TikTok Denies Allegations of Purchasing Trump's Official Meme Coin

TikTok Denies Allegations of Purchasing Trump’s Official Meme Coin

TikTok has publicly pushed back against claims that its Chinese owners are buying “Trump Coins,” the official meme coin linked to President Donald Trump. Key Takeaways: TikTok has denied accusations that its owners are buying Trump’s official meme coin. Representative Brad Sherman claimed a $300M Trump Coin purchase tied to TikTok, citing GD Culture Group. Critics questioned both Sherman’s crypto claims and the logic behind the alleged meme coin investment.. The social media platform’s official policy account addressed the controversy on Thursday through a post on X , calling the accusations “patently false and irresponsible.” The remarks came in response to statements by California Democrat Brad Sherman, who alleged that TikTok’s parent company had plans to purchase $300 million worth of the Trump (TRUMP) meme coin. “Congressman, claiming that the owners of TikTok are buying ‘Trump Coins’ doesn’t even accurately reflect a letter you signed last month,” the platform responded, highlighting inconsistencies in Sherman’s comments. Trump Grants TikTok Third Extension Amid Rising Political Tensions The allegations emerged shortly after Trump signed an executive order granting TikTok a 90-day extension to find a U.S. buyer, marking the third such delay in the ongoing standoff over national security concerns tied to the app’s Chinese ownership. Sherman, a vocal critic of both TikTok and cryptocurrencies, cited reports involving GD Culture Group, a Nasdaq-listed firm that produces AI-driven content on TikTok. The company reportedly announced plans in May to invest $300 million into both TRUMP and Bitcoin. Despite its presence on the platform, GD Culture has no formal ties to TikTok or its parent company ByteDance. Sherman characterized the meme coin investment as a “$300 million bribe” to Trump, asserting that the coin was created “at no cost.” Critics swiftly challenged both the legal foundation of his TikTok-related claims and the economic logic behind the meme coin remarks. Congressman, claiming that the owners of TikTok are buying "Trump Coins" is patently false and irresponsible and doesn’t even accurately reflect a letter you signed last month. https://t.co/8uxxPrKlzP — TikTok Policy (@TikTokPolicy) June 19, 2025 The backlash online was swift. Some users questioned Sherman’s credibility and accused him of pushing political narratives. Others cast doubt on the feasibility of creating a cryptocurrency without incurring development or liquidity costs. Sherman has long campaigned against the crypto sector, having previously called for a total ban on digital assets. In contrast, Trump and his allies have recently embraced crypto, advocating for stablecoins as tools to reinforce the U.S. dollar’s global position. Trump Continues to Capitalize on Crypto Market Momentum Meanwhile, Donald Trump continues to capitalize on crypto market momentum. According to financial disclosures released last Friday, the former president pulled in $58 million from crypto ventures in 2024, primarily through WLFI token sales. That total trailed only his hospitality income and is expected to climb further in 2025 with an anticipated $390 million token sale and gains from his meme coin, launched in January. His involvement in Bitcoin mining, tokenized assets, and digital ETFs is raising concerns about potential conflicts of interest. Critics have pointed out that some of his businesses have seen tailwinds from favorable policy decisions during his time in office. As reported, the SEC has approved Trump Media and Technology Group’s (TMTG) registration statement tied to a $2.3 billion Bitcoin treasury initiative. The June 13 filing covers 85 million shares, including 29 million linked to convertible notes.
CryptoNews 2025/06/20 19:35
Norwegian government plans to temporarily ban cryptocurrency mining

Norwegian government plans to temporarily ban cryptocurrency mining

PANews June 20 news, according to The Economic Times, the Norwegian government said on Friday that the country plans to temporarily ban the establishment of new data centers that use
PANews 2025/06/20 19:20
BlackRock Bitcoin Spot ETF has exceeded $69.7 billion, accounting for 3.25% of the total BTC supply

BlackRock Bitcoin Spot ETF has exceeded $69.7 billion, accounting for 3.25% of the total BTC supply

PANews reported on June 20 that according to Cointelegraph, the management scale of BlackRock's Bitcoin Spot ETF (IBIT) has exceeded US$69.7 billion, holding 3.25% of the total supply of Bitcoin,
PANews 2025/06/20 19:10
Listed company Everything Blockchain plans to invest $10 million in SOL, XRP, SUI, TAO and HYPE

Listed company Everything Blockchain plans to invest $10 million in SOL, XRP, SUI, TAO and HYPE

PANews reported on June 20 that according to GlobeNewswire, the US listed company Everything Blockchain (OTC: EBZT) announced plans to invest US$10 million to strategically allocate five crypto assets including
PANews 2025/06/20 19:03
After 16 billion data breaches: The ultimate security self-check manual that every encryption user should keep

After 16 billion data breaches: The ultimate security self-check manual that every encryption user should keep

Recently, a data leak that is said to be the "largest in history" has been confirmed by multiple cybersecurity researchers. A huge database containing up to 16 billion login credentials
PANews 2025/06/20 19:00
ZetaChain has completed the Lightning Network upgrade, and the block time target has been improved by 70%

ZetaChain has completed the Lightning Network upgrade, and the block time target has been improved by 70%

PANews reported on June 20 that according to the official announcement, ZetaChain has completed the lightning network upgrade, laying the foundation for decentralized cross-chain transactions. This upgrade mainly includes the
PANews 2025/06/20 18:59
Coinsilium, a listed company, increased its holdings by about 10.2 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to about 43.1 bitcoins

Coinsilium, a listed company, increased its holdings by about 10.2 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to about 43.1 bitcoins

PANews reported on June 20 that according to investing.com, Coinsilium Group Limited (AQSE:COIN | OTCQB: CINGF), a UK-based listed blockchain company, announced that it had increased its holdings of 10.2146
PANews 2025/06/20 18:57

