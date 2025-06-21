MEXC Exchange
NFT sales plunge 18% to $116.9m, Polygon beats Ethereum
The NFT market has experienced a sharp drop, with sales volume falling by 18.43% to $116.9 million. According to data from CryptoSlam, this marks a reversal from the previous week’s strong performance. Bitcoin (BTC) price has dropped to $103,000. At…
Crypto.news
2025/06/21 23:11
A whale bought 7.23 million Fartcoins in the past 24 hours, worth $6.75 million
PANews reported on June 21 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, the whale address tLoQPv purchased 7.23 million Fartcoins at an average price of US$0.93 in the past 24 hours, with
PANews
2025/06/21 22:19
FHFA Director slams Fed Chairman Powell: He is out of touch with hard-working Americans
PANews reported on June 21 that according to Jinshi, the Director of the U.S. Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) Pulte criticized the Chairman of the Federal Reserve Powell, saying that
PANews
2025/06/21 22:02
Security company Hacken's token $HAI plummeted due to a major security vulnerability, suspected of being manipulated by the contract
PANews reported on June 21 that according to Cointelegraph, the token $HAI of Web3 security company Hacken plummeted by 97.1%, and the current trading price is only $0.009023, a 24-hour
PANews
2025/06/21 21:51
CNBC: Stablecoins may become an important source of funds for the US government and a new tool to make up for the deficit
PANews reported on June 21 that according to CNBC, stablecoins may become a new tool for U.S. Treasury Secretary Bessant to make up for the country's deficit. Bessant previously praised
PANews
2025/06/21 21:47
Useless Coin price surges as smart money investors buy
Useless Coin has emerged as a surprising outlier in a bearish crypto landscape, surging over 1,700% in June even as broader Solana meme coins and blue-chip tokens like Bitcoin retreat.
Crypto.news
2025/06/21 21:35
Cardano struggles as Neo Pepe emerges as a leading crypto presale phenomenon
Cardano struggles in 2025 despite strong fundamentals, but analysts see a path to $1.50–$1.80 with key catalysts. #partnercontent
Crypto.news
2025/06/21 21:33
Analysis: The market value of the top 6 meme coins in the Ethereum ecosystem is higher than the total market value of other L1 chain meme coins
PANews reported on June 21 that Nick Tomaino, founder of 1confirmation, posted on the X platform that the market value of the top six Meme coin projects in the Ethereum
PANews
2025/06/21 21:18
US SEC: Or radically reform crypto broker rules
PANews June 21 news, according to Jinshi, the chairman of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Atkins, said on Monday local time that the current framework that allows brokers
PANews
2025/06/21 21:10
US Treasury Secretary Benson: Stablecoins can consolidate the dollar's hegemony
PANews reported on June 21 that U.S. Treasury Secretary Bensont said in an article on the X platform that cryptocurrencies will not pose a threat to the U.S. dollar. In
PANews
2025/06/21 21:06
