Texas Governor Signs SB 21, Becoming the Third State to Establish a Bitcoin Reserve
PANews reported on June 22 that according to The block, Texas Governor Greg Abbott has signed SB 21, becoming the third state to set up a Bitcoin reserve after Arizona
PANews
2025/06/22 08:02
Overview of AI investment in the first half of 2025: 58% of global venture capital flows to AI
Author: Catalaize Compiled by: Felix, PANews Global investment in AI startups from January to June 2025 far exceeded that in the first half of 2024. The first quarter of 2025
PANews
2025/06/22 08:00
HASHJ cloud mining opens new frontier with support for BTC, ETH, DOGE, XRP, SOL, USDT
HASHJ launches upgraded AI-powered cloud mining, enabling secure passive crypto income via smartphone. #sponsoredcontent
Crypto.news
2025/06/22 03:37
Michael Saylor at BTC Prague: bitcoin will reach $21m within 21 years
From June 19 to June 21, 2025, the Czech capital is hosting the BTC Prague conference, which was attended by Incrypted representatives. The main speaker of the event was Michael Saylor, co-founder of Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy). He spoke about the future of the first cryptocurrency and voiced his strategy for investing in the asset. “My […] Сообщение Michael Saylor at BTC Prague: bitcoin will reach $21m within 21 years появились сначала на INCRYPTED .
Incrypted
2025/06/22 03:09
XRP’s safe, for now; Ripple lawyer dismisses government seizure claims
Ripple’s legal counsel Bill Morgan has dismissed speculation that the U.S. government could seize XRP tokens from the company’s escrow accounts for national reserve purposes. Morgan’s blunt “No it won’t” response countered analyst John Squire’s claims about potential government confiscation…
Crypto.news
2025/06/22 03:00
This token below $1 could overtake Solana, and it’s not Cardano
Little Pepe presale gains traction as a meme-powered Layer-2 contender eyeing top-10 status. #partnercontent
Crypto.news
2025/06/22 02:56
Will Elon Musk’s frog post trigger the next PEPE pump?
PEPE tests key support as Elon Musk’s frog post sparks speculation of a meme coin rally. #sponsoredcontent
Crypto.news
2025/06/22 02:37
The eyes have it: Reddit considers World ID iris scan, so users can prove they’re human
As pressure mounts from advancing AI, age verification laws, and bot-related abuse, Reddit is exploring a partnership with Sam Altman’s World ID to verify users while preserving anonymity. The biometric system, which scans irises without storing personal data, could help…
Crypto.news
2025/06/22 02:30
Crypto VC funding: Crypto infra, AI stack up $159m in a shaky market
Crypto fundraising remained resilient from June 15 to June 21, with 18 projects securing a combined $159.5 million despite broader market volatility.
Crypto.news
2025/06/22 01:35
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 401 million US dollars, mainly short orders
PANews reported on June 21 that Coinglass data showed that in the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market had a total contract liquidation of $401 million, of which long orders
PANews
2025/06/21 23:30
Trending News
Hong Kong-listed company Xinhuo Technology raised more than HK$270 million through a rights issue to five subscribers
The Ethereum Foundation recently transferred 1,000 ETH to a multi-signature wallet every day, and there was no further action on the 11,000 ETH transferred
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 105 million US dollars, mainly long orders
AguilaTrades increases its Bitcoin long position to 2,201 BTC
Nigerian man pleads guilty in US for money laundering and "pig killing" scheme