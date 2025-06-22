MEXC Exchange
/
Crypto News
/
2025-06-30 Monday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
US President's envoy calls on Musk: Starlink will be launched for free in Iran in the next few weeks
PANews reported on June 22 that according to a report by Jinshi citing Xinhua News Agency, Richard Grenell, special envoy of US President Trump, posted on the social platform X
MUSK
$0.0001096
-6.24%
TRUMP
$9.076
+0.63%
FREE
$0.00007388
-0.26%
Share
PANews
2025/06/22 17:18
Wu Jiezhuang: Stablecoins have great potential for development in Hong Kong, but retail investors should remain cautious when investing
PANews reported on June 22 that according to Hong Kong media Metro Financial Channel, Hong Kong Legislative Council member Wu Jiezhuang said that Hong Kong has a lot of room
LOT
$0.02206
-0.45%
Share
PANews
2025/06/22 17:14
Hong Kong Financial Secretary Paul Chan: Web3 companies’ demand for buying and renting buildings in Hong Kong will continue to grow
PANews reported on June 22 that Hong Kong Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po published an essay in which he pointed out that as of the end of March this year,
GROW
$0.016
+12.67%
Share
PANews
2025/06/22 17:03
Alt ZK solutions can save Ethereum | Opinion
Alt verification layers will rescue Ethereum from the ZK proof deluge coming by 2030, delivering affordability and security.
ZK
$0.04864
+5.67%
ALT
$0.002146
-7.57%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/06/22 16:51
James Wynn: Bitcoin's short-term price target is $93,000 to $95,000
PANews reported on June 22 that James Wynn tweeted that the short-term price target range for Bitcoin is $93,000 to $95,000. Considering the tense global geopolitical situation, other countries may
WYNN
$0.0004313
-6.09%
TERM
$0.442
+0.45%
Share
PANews
2025/06/22 16:02
Multiple addresses that have been dormant for about 8 years have transferred about 801 bitcoins in the past 3 days
PANews reported on June 22 that according to News.bitcoin, although Bitcoin has remained above $100,000 for 45 consecutive days, its price has fallen slightly since reaching a peak of $108,990
Share
PANews
2025/06/22 15:13
Signal trading ‘school’ and fake exchange rob investor of $860K: Lawsuit
A Florida man says a Denver-based crypto trading school and a fake exchange tricked him into handing over $860,000 through phony trade signals.
TRADE
$0.1234
-1.40%
MAN
$0.00674
-1.46%
Share
PANews
2025/06/22 15:07
Santiment: After the US bombing of Iran's nuclear facilities, the price of Bitcoin remained stable, perhaps because it was the weekend night in the United States
PANews reported on June 22 that Santiment tweeted that after the United States directly attacked three major Iranian nuclear facilities, the cryptocurrency sector reacted quickly. After the news broke, the
MAJOR
$0.17688
-1.58%
THREE
$0.00391
-8.85%
Share
PANews
2025/06/22 14:31
Israeli military: Israeli Air Force launches air strikes on western Iran
PANews reported on June 22 that according to Jinshi, the Israeli military announced that the Israeli Air Force has launched a new round of air strikes on western Iran, which
Share
PANews
2025/06/22 14:27
IDF: Iran has begun launching "retaliatory attacks"
PANews reported on June 22 that according to foreign media reports cited by Jinshi, after the nuclear facilities were raided by the US military this morning, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard
Share
PANews
2025/06/22 13:22
Trending News
More
Hong Kong-listed company Xinhuo Technology raised more than HK$270 million through a rights issue to five subscribers
The Ethereum Foundation recently transferred 1,000 ETH to a multi-signature wallet every day, and there was no further action on the 11,000 ETH transferred
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 105 million US dollars, mainly long orders
AguilaTrades increases its Bitcoin long position to 2,201 BTC
Nigerian man pleads guilty in US for money laundering and "pig killing" scheme