MEXC Exchange
/
Crypto News
/
2025-06-30 Monday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
NFT sales reach $125m, Ethereum dethrones Polygon
The NFT market has posted a recovery with sales volume rising by 8.17% to $125.1 million. This marks a rebound from the previous week’s decline. Bitcoin (BTC) has surged to the $107,000 level. At the same time, Ethereum (ETH) has…
BTC
$108,427.11
+1.10%
ETH
$2,501.41
+2.95%
NFT
$0.0000004346
+0.23%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/06/29 03:00
IRS crypto letters spike over 750% as enforcement wave looms, CoinLedger Warns: report
U.S. crypto investors are receiving IRS warning letters at a dramatically higher rate, with CoinLedger reporting a 758% increase over the past 60 days.
U
$0.01282
-0.07%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/06/29 02:30
Moonshot drops tool to create meme coins using Apple Pay
Moonshot has introduced Moonshot Create, which allows users to generate new meme coins in three easy steps using Apple Pay.
MEME
$0.001597
+2.83%
THREE
$0.00391
-8.85%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/06/29 01:30
Can $500 flip to $100k? Here are 5 coins with massive growth potential
With a crypto bull run underway, investors eye 5 coins with strong potential to grow small stakes into big returns. #partnercontent
HERE
$0.00052
-21.09%
GROW
$0.016
+12.67%
RUN
$0.0000482
-45.78%
BULL
$0.004797
+1.97%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/06/29 00:59
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 176 million US dollars, mainly long orders
PANews reported on June 28 that Coinglass data showed that in the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market had a total contract liquidation of $176 million, of which $136 million
Share
PANews
2025/06/28 23:30
Polymesh announced that it has been acquired by Polymath, and the Polymesh Association has changed its name to Polymesh Labs
PANews reported on June 28 that Polymesh, a blockchain project focusing on RWA, announced that it had been acquired by Polymath. The relevant transaction has been completed and the Polymesh
RWA
$0.00571
+0.42%
Share
PANews
2025/06/28 23:17
REX Shares: Solana Collateralized ETF Coming Soon
PANews reported on June 28 that REX Shares posted on the X platform that the Solana staking exchange-traded fund "REX-Osprey SOL+Staking ETF" is coming soon. It is reported that the
SOL
$151.57
+1.18%
FUND
$0.02799
-6.07%
REX
$0.008001
+8.06%
SOON
$0.2296
+1.10%
Share
PANews
2025/06/28 23:03
Resupply: Hacker attack caused about $10 million in reUSD bad debt, and the stolen funds are still on the chain
PANews reported on June 28 that Resupply released a hacker attack analysis report, which pointed out that the attack on Resupply's crvUSD-wstUSR trading pair caused about 10 million US dollars
BAD
$0.00000000992
+7.59%
Share
PANews
2025/06/28 22:50
Musk: AI and robotics will lead to economic surplus and massive growth within 10 years
PANews reported on June 28 that according to Jinshi, Musk said: I do think that artificial intelligence and robotics will lead to economic surplus and massive growth within 10 years.
MUSK
$0.0001096
-6.24%
AI
$0.1135
+2.90%
Share
PANews
2025/06/28 22:21
Viewpoint: The entry of payment and financial giants into stablecoins may reshape the way funds flow in the United States and even the world
PANews reported on June 28 that according to CNBC, stablecoins are becoming mainstream, and banks and credit card companies are also trying to issue their own crypto tokens. As payment
FLOW
$0.3332
+2.64%
Share
PANews
2025/06/28 21:55
Trending News
More
Hong Kong-listed company Xinhuo Technology raised more than HK$270 million through a rights issue to five subscribers
The Ethereum Foundation recently transferred 1,000 ETH to a multi-signature wallet every day, and there was no further action on the 11,000 ETH transferred
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 105 million US dollars, mainly long orders
AguilaTrades increases its Bitcoin long position to 2,201 BTC
Nigerian man pleads guilty in US for money laundering and "pig killing" scheme