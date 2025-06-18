Dow, S&P 500 open flat ahead of Fed’s rate decision

Crypto.news
2025/06/18 22:00
U Coin
U$0.01305-0.98%
NEAR
NEAR$2.102+1.39%
Edge
EDGE$0.07689-9.61%

U.S. stocks looked to edge higher on Wednesday as the market pondered the next steps ahead of the Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision and the unfolding Israel-Iran conflict.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average hovered near 42,246, up 30 points at the open, while the benchmark U.S. index S&P 500 held near record highs with a gain of 0.01%. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite was flat, up just 0.01%. All three major indices were slightly in the green but remained constrained as the Middle East conflict weighed heavily on investor confidence.

Israel-Iran war weighs on markets

While stocks looked to hold onto recent gains, markets lacked upside conviction. On Wednesday, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei vowed that the country would not surrender to Israel.

The Iranian leader’s comments came after President Donald Trump posted that Iran had to surrender unconditionally, with speculation rife that the United States is set to join the conflict.

Khamenei warned that U.S. involvement would be “to its own detriment.”

U.S. Treasury yields hovered largely unchanged amid this backdrop, with the benchmark 10-year Treasury note at 4.385% and the 2-year at 3.948%. Oil prices continued to climb following Israel’s surprise attack on Iran, which escalated into further hostilities, with Iran striking Tel Aviv and other locations inside Israel.

Meanwhile, weakness across risk assets has seen cryptocurrencies swing lower, led by Bitcoin(BTC), which gave up gains from above $108,000 to below $105,000.

Investors await Fed’s rate decision

As well as the Middle East conflict, investors will be keen on the Fed‘s policy decision later on Wednesday. 

Chair Jerome Powell, under mounting pressure from Trump in recent months to cut rates, is scheduled to speak at 2 p.m. ET. Consensus is that the central bank will hold rates steady, but attention will be on the so-called “dot plot,” which offers insight into whether the Fed’s previously projected two rate cuts are still on the table.

Investors are also digesting the latest data on weekly jobless claims.

Details from the Department of Labor showed weekly claims continue to hover near an 8-month high, with 245,000 initial jobless claims filed in the past week, slightly off the expected 250,000 in the week ending June 7.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Coinbase Derivatives Exchange to Launch American Perpetual Contracts on July 21

Coinbase Derivatives Exchange to Launch American Perpetual Contracts on July 21

PANews reported on June 26 that according to the Coinbase blog, Coinbase Derivatives Exchange will launch American perpetual futures products on July 21, including nano Bitcoin (0.01 BTC) and nano
ビットコイン
BTC$107,294.8+0.01%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.000000000174-32.03%
Share
PANews2025/06/26 23:15
A review of Circle's major shareholders' cashing out: IDG, the largest external shareholder, cashed out only $68 million, and several executives reduced their holdings and missed out on hundreds of mi

A review of Circle's major shareholders' cashing out: IDG, the largest external shareholder, cashed out only $68 million, and several executives reduced their holdings and missed out on hundreds of mi

Author: Nancy, PANews Since the stablecoin issuer Circle successfully went public in early June, its stock price has continued to soar, attracting the attention of global investors and even becoming
Major
MAJOR$0.18384-0.21%
Share
PANews2025/06/28 11:00
Bitcoin spot ETFs had a total net inflow of $228 million yesterday, continuing a net inflow for 13 consecutive days

Bitcoin spot ETFs had a total net inflow of $228 million yesterday, continuing a net inflow for 13 consecutive days

PANews reported on June 27 that according to SoSoValue data, the total net inflow of Bitcoin spot ETFs yesterday (June 26, Eastern Time) was US$228 million. The Bitcoin spot ETF
SpotSquad
SPOT$0.000000000000368-73.67%
LayerNet
NET$0.00013506-1.18%
Share
PANews2025/06/27 12:56

Trending News

More

Coinbase Derivatives Exchange to Launch American Perpetual Contracts on July 21

A review of Circle's major shareholders' cashing out: IDG, the largest external shareholder, cashed out only $68 million, and several executives reduced their holdings and missed out on hundreds of mi

Bitcoin spot ETFs had a total net inflow of $228 million yesterday, continuing a net inflow for 13 consecutive days

The three major U.S. stock indexes closed higher, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq hitting record highs

With 70% Bitcoin reserves, how does Canadian fast food restaurant Tahini's compete with McDonald's?