The US GENIUS Act was approved by the Senate, marking a historic step for stablecoin legislation

2025/06/18 07:08
PANews reported on June 18 that the Associated Press reported that the U.S. Senate passed the stablecoin regulatory bill GENIUS Act with 68 votes in favor and 30 votes against. The bill will be sent to the House of Representatives for deliberation. The bill establishes a federal regulatory framework for stablecoins, requiring one-to-one reserves, consumer protection and anti-money laundering mechanisms, but does not restrict the president and his family from profiting from the issuance of stablecoins, triggering criticism from Democrats about the Trump family's potential conflict of interest. The World Liberty Financial project held by the Trump family made more than $57 million in profits from token sales last year .

YZi Labs invests in decentralized entertainment platform MEET48 to promote Web3 fan economy innovation

PANews reported on June 26 that YZi Labs announced that it has invested in the decentralized entertainment platform MEET48 through the BNB Chain MVB Accelerator, supporting it to increase fan
PANews2025/06/26 20:14
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 105 million US dollars, mainly long orders

PANews reported on June 29 that Coinglass data showed that in the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market had a total contract liquidation of $105 million, of which $85.4038 million
PANews2025/06/29 23:30
AguilaTrades increases its Bitcoin long position to 2,201 BTC

PANews reported on June 29 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, AguilaTrades increased its Bitcoin long position to 2,201 BTC, worth approximately US$238 million. Previously, James Wynn had closed his Bitcoin
PANews2025/06/29 18:44

BIS: Trump's criticism of Fed rate decisions does not threaten its independence

Nigerian man pleads guilty in US for money laundering and "pig killing" scheme