Malaysia launches digital asset hub to test stablecoins and programmable money PANews 2025/06/17 20:29

LAUNCH $0.000000000059 -30.58%

PANews reported on June 17 that according to Cointelegraph, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim announced the launch of the "Digital Asset Innovation Center" plan at the 2025 Sasana seminar. The regulatory sandbox is led by the Malaysian central bank and will allow the testing of innovative applications such as ringgit stablecoins and programmable payments, aiming to promote the country to become a regional fintech center. Abdul Rasheed Ghaffour, governor of the Malaysian central bank, said that the country is simultaneously upgrading the Rentas payment system, exploring cross-border payment interconnection and asset tokenization.