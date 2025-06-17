South Korean actress Hwang Jung-eum embezzled company funds to invest in cryptocurrencies and has now returned the money in full

PANews
2025/06/17 17:44
Nowchain
NOW$0.0065-4.12%
DeepSouth AI
SOUTH$0.0908-1.83%

PANews reported on June 17 that according to Yonhap News Agency, South Korean actress Hwang Jung-eum (transliteration) was sued for allegedly embezzling company funds of about 4.2 billion won (about 3.07 million US dollars) to invest in virtual currency. Her agency Y1 Entertainment said on June 17 that Hwang Jung-eum had repaid all the debts in two installments on May 30 and June 5. Previously, Hwang Jung-eum withdrew a total of 4.34 billion won from Hunmin Jung-eum Entertainment around 2022, most of which was used for cryptocurrency investment. The case involved violating the relevant provisions of the "Specific Economic Crime Aggravated Punishment Act" on embezzlement of funds and is currently undergoing judicial procedures.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

SOL jumps on ETF buzz; XRP eyes $8–$27 breakout, XYZVerse fuels 25,000% moonshot hopes

SOL jumps on ETF buzz; XRP eyes $8–$27 breakout, XYZVerse fuels 25,000% moonshot hopes

Solana rebounds on ETF optimism, XRP eyes breakout, and XYZVerse draws buzz with 25,000% rally potential. #partnercontent
ソラナ
SOL$151.74+0.65%
リップルコイン
XRP$2.1936+0.18%
Hive AI
BUZZ$0.006804+0.35%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/29 23:44
Toncoin holders eye CATZILLA, a memecoin with 15,000% potential and breakout buzz

Toncoin holders eye CATZILLA, a memecoin with 15,000% potential and breakout buzz

Investors flock to new memecoin CATZILLA, chasing potential 15,000% gains as hype builds across the crypto market. #partnercontent
GAINS
GAINS$0.02401-0.53%
ハイパーリキッド
HYPE$38.04+2.06%
Hive AI
BUZZ$0.006804+0.35%
FLock.io
FLOCK$0.15825-1.03%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/30 00:07
Texas is going Bitcoin: 3 tokens to stack as U.S. states embrace BTC reserves

Texas is going Bitcoin: 3 tokens to stack as U.S. states embrace BTC reserves

Texas funds $10m Bitcoin reserve, setting stage for altcoin surge as ETF hopes and investor momentum grow. #partnercontent
ビットコイン
BTC$107,599.75+0.22%
Triathon
GROW$0.0142--%
U Coin
U$0.01304+1.55%
Stage
STAGE$0.0000716+9.64%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/30 00:21

Trending News

More

SOL jumps on ETF buzz; XRP eyes $8–$27 breakout, XYZVerse fuels 25,000% moonshot hopes

Toncoin holders eye CATZILLA, a memecoin with 15,000% potential and breakout buzz

Texas is going Bitcoin: 3 tokens to stack as U.S. states embrace BTC reserves

‘All systems go’ for Solana staking ETF to launch any moment: Analyst

Michael Saylor releases Bitcoin Tracker information again, and may disclose holdings data next week