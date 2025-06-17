Sygnum Bank Expands Board With Leaders From UBS, Vodafone, and Swiss Re to Drive Global Growth

2025/06/17 16:30
Sygnum Bank has announced the expansion of its board of directors to support its global growth strategy, welcoming industry leaders Pia Tischhauser and Vinod Kumar.

Tischhauser, a member of the Swiss Re Supervisory Board and former BCG Executive Committee member, brings over two decades of experience in financial services strategy and transformation. Kumar, Vice-Chairman of private equity group Everstone and former CEO of Vodafone Business, adds his expertise in scaling technology enterprises and entering new markets. Gabriela Maria Payer, who has served on the board since 2018 and held various governance roles, has been formally appointed Chairwoman. This board expansion follows Sygnum’s recent achievement of Unicorn status and significant business growth, including a 1000% increase in total trades and a loan book growth of nearly 200% in 2024. Notably, Payer’s previous roles at UBS, where she was involved in founding UBS e-banking, further enhance the board’s capabilities. The new members are expected to play a crucial role in driving Sygnum’s next stage of innovation and global partnerships, reinforcing its position in the digital asset banking sector.

YZi Labs invests in decentralized entertainment platform MEET48 to promote Web3 fan economy innovation

PANews reported on June 26 that YZi Labs announced that it has invested in the decentralized entertainment platform MEET48 through the BNB Chain MVB Accelerator, supporting it to increase fan
PANews2025/06/26 20:14
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 105 million US dollars, mainly long orders

PANews reported on June 29 that Coinglass data showed that in the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market had a total contract liquidation of $105 million, of which $85.4038 million
PANews2025/06/29 23:30
AguilaTrades increases its Bitcoin long position to 2,201 BTC

PANews reported on June 29 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, AguilaTrades increased its Bitcoin long position to 2,201 BTC, worth approximately US$238 million. Previously, James Wynn had closed his Bitcoin
PANews2025/06/29 18:44

