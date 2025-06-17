TenArmor: Meta Pool lost $130,000 due to vulnerability attack PANews 2025/06/17 16:22

PANews reported on June 17 that according to security agency TenArmor, Meta Pool suffered an attack on the Ethereum network, resulting in a loss of approximately $130,000. The attacker exploited the mint() function vulnerability of the mpETH pool to mint mpETH tokens without depositing real ETH assets. In addition, MEV frontrunner Yoink also participated in the attack.