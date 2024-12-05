Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2024.12.5)

PANews
2024/12/05 11:19
Quickswap
QUICK$0,01891+%0,58
Memecoin
MEME$0,001495+%1,76
Sleepless AI
AI$0,1089+%1,20
The Void
VOID$0,0001858-%9,76
Vice
VICE$0,02568+%0,54

PANews and GMGN.AI have jointly launched the new "Meme Daily", which allows you to quickly view the popularity distribution of the Meme sector and grasp market trends!

🗓12/5 Update:
The vice president of Sotheby’s issued BAN and then issued $VOID, the ultimate concept abstraction: nothingness (15% was minted by himself)
M3M3 Meteora's airdrop to LP is delicious
The number of new base chain meme listings has decreased, and the BSC chain meme trading volume is catching up with SOL

⚠ Tips: PVP is high risk, be cautious and always DYOR!

Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2024.12.5)

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Viewpoint: Stablecoin value is at risk of returning to zero in extreme market environments

Viewpoint: Stablecoin value is at risk of returning to zero in extreme market environments

PANews reported on June 28 that the 21st Century Business Herald "demystified" stablecoins from four dimensions, and the analysis pointed out that stablecoins are the shadow of legal currency, not
ZeroLend
ZERO$0,00004055+%2,97
Notcoin
NOT$0,001748+%2,28
Shadow
SHADOW$21,41-%1,01
Share
PANews2025/06/28 18:24
Trader AguilaTrades opens $100 million BTC short order

Trader AguilaTrades opens $100 million BTC short order

PANews reported on June 27 that according to Yu Jin, the well-known trader @AguilaTrades started opening BTC short orders at 4 pm today, and has now opened a total of
ビットコイン
BTC$107.100,99+%0,29
Orderly Network
ORDER$0,0768+%2,40
WELL3
WELL$0,0002005-%7,21
Nowchain
NOW$0,00678+%4,14
Share
PANews2025/06/27 17:17
Uptopia — active in the project with an eye on the drop

Uptopia — active in the project with an eye on the drop

Uptopia is a blockchain game launch and promotion platform built on the Base network. It helps games attract liquidity, use game tokens and social graphs to grow their audience. The project has raised $4 million from Pantera Capital, Coinbase Ventures, The Spartan Group and others. In the guide, let’s take a look at what activities […] Сообщение Uptopia — active in the project with an eye on the drop появились сначала на INCRYPTED .
Triathon
GROW$0,0142-%35,45
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0,000000000144-%57,89
DROP
DROP$0,0000101+%31,16
Share
Incrypted2025/06/28 17:36

Trending News

More

Viewpoint: Stablecoin value is at risk of returning to zero in extreme market environments

Trader AguilaTrades opens $100 million BTC short order

Uptopia — active in the project with an eye on the drop

The new version of the Ethereum client Geth supports PBSS-based archive nodes, greatly reducing storage space

NOYA.ai: Total loss of 14.5 ETH in hacker attack, malicious connector deleted