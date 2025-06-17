Polyhedra releases preliminary incident report: The crash was caused by a chain reaction caused by a coordinated liquidity attack on the chain

2025/06/17 07:41
PANews reported on June 17 that according to an official announcement from Polyhedra, the ZKJ token plummeted by more than 85% on June 15. Preliminary investigations pointed out that it was a chain reaction caused by a coordinated liquidity attack on the chain. Multiple addresses quickly dumped ZKJ after large withdrawals from PancakeSwap, causing an imbalance in the price of the KOGE/ZKJ pool. At the same time, Wintermute transferred a large amount of about 3.39 million ZKJ to the centralized exchange (CEX) in a short period of time, exacerbating the selling pressure. More than $94 million in forced liquidation occurred in CEX, further triggering a waterfall-like decline. Polyhedra said that the team did not sell ZKJ, but only participated in liquidity provision, and will release a more detailed analysis later.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

YZi Labs invests in decentralized entertainment platform MEET48 to promote Web3 fan economy innovation

PANews reported on June 26 that YZi Labs announced that it has invested in the decentralized entertainment platform MEET48 through the BNB Chain MVB Accelerator, supporting it to increase fan
PANews2025/06/26 20:14
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 105 million US dollars, mainly long orders

PANews reported on June 29 that Coinglass data showed that in the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market had a total contract liquidation of $105 million, of which $85.4038 million
PANews2025/06/29 23:30
AguilaTrades increases its Bitcoin long position to 2,201 BTC

PANews reported on June 29 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, AguilaTrades increased its Bitcoin long position to 2,201 BTC, worth approximately US$238 million. Previously, James Wynn had closed his Bitcoin
PANews2025/06/29 18:44

