Japan’s Metaplanet Boosts Bitcoin Stash By 1,112: Hits 10,000 BTC Total

2025/06/16 18:55
ビットコイン
Japan’s Strategy equivalent, Metaplanet, has acquired an additional 1,112 Bitcoin, bringing the company’s total to a staggering 10,000 BTC as of 16 June 2025. The investment company is Asia’s largest corporate Bitcoin holder and the seventh largest publicly traded company globally by Bitcoin treasury size.

Notably, Metaplanet issued $210 million worth zero-interest bonds to acquire the additional Bitcoin.

Simon Gerovich, CEO of Metaplanet, took to X on 16 June 2025 to announce that Metaplanet has acquired 1112 BTC for $117.2 million at $105,435 per Bitcoin and has achieved BTC Yield of 266.1% YTD 2025.

“As of 6/16/2025, we hold 10,000 BTC acquired for $947 million at $94,697 per Bitcoin,” Gerovich said. 

"If Bitcoin's not going to zero, it's going to $1 million," Says Michael Saylor 

Michael Saylor Congratulates Metaplanet

Strategy CEO Michael Saylor started purchasing Bitcoin in 2020. “You’ve got 10 years to acquire all the Bitcoin before there is no Bitcoin left for you,” warned Saylor in a recent Bloomberg interview.

Saylor also took to X to congratulate Metaplanet on following Strategy’s rulebook of acquiring more and more BTC.

To this, Metaplanet CEO credited Saylor and replied, “Standing on the shoulders of giants. Deep gratitude to the man who sparked it all.”

Both Metaplanet and Strategy continue to lead in corporate Bitcoin adoption, with companies like GameStop following their lead.

Interestingly, between 19 May 2025 and 25 May 2025, Strategy made another bulk purchase of 4020 Bitcoins at a cost of nearly $427 million. This latest acquisition brings the company’s total Bitcoin holdings to an impressive 580,250 BTC, making Strategy one of the largest corporate holders of Bitcoin globally.

9+ Best High-Risk, High–Reward Crypto to Buy in June 2025

“Apple Should Buy Bitcoin,” Suggests Saylor

CNBC’s “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer took to X on 10 June 2025 to say that the tech giant Apple’s stock buyback program “is not working right now.”

Replying to him on the platform, true to his image, Saylor suggested, “Apple should buy Bitcoin.”

Metaplanet’s latest purchase marks a significant acceleration in its Bitcoin accumulation strategy. The company had originally targeted 10,000 BTC by the end of 2025 but achieved this goal six months ahead of schedule.

 With 10,000 BTC, Metaplanet now ranks as the seventh-largest publicly traded Bitcoin holder, overtaking Coinbase’s 9,267 BTC.

 

The post Japan’s Metaplanet Boosts Bitcoin Stash By 1,112: Hits 10,000 BTC Total appeared first on 99Bitcoins.

Hong Kong-listed company Xinhuo Technology raised more than HK$270 million through a rights issue to five subscribers

PANews reported on June 30 that according to Yahoo Finance, Hong Kong-listed company Newfire Technology (01611.HK) announced that it would issue a total of 166 million subscription shares to five
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 105 million US dollars, mainly long orders

PANews reported on June 29 that Coinglass data showed that in the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market had a total contract liquidation of $105 million, of which $85.4038 million
PANews2025/06/29 23:30
AguilaTrades increases its Bitcoin long position to 2,201 BTC

PANews reported on June 29 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, AguilaTrades increased its Bitcoin long position to 2,201 BTC, worth approximately US$238 million. Previously, James Wynn had closed his Bitcoin
