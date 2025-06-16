OGN DAO to buy back over $3 million worth of OGN

PANews reported on June 16 that according to the official announcement of Origin Protocol, OGN DAO has passed a governance proposal to approve the use of more than $3 million in funds for the OGN token market buyback. The buyback funds will be implemented in stages, with the first $100,000 operation to be launched before July 4 and last until the second quarter of 2026. All buyback tokens will be immediately distributed to xOGN stakers.

The DAO also uses a permanent protocol revenue repurchase mechanism to use all revenue generated by Origin's liquid staking tokens OETH, stablecoins OUSD and other products for OGN market repurchase. The DAO treasury currently holds 1.3 million OGN to be distributed, and existing stakers can automatically receive rewards without any action. This reform aims to establish a direct transmission mechanism between protocol business growth and token value.