Publicly listed company Universal Digital announces launch of Bitcoin reserve strategy PANews 2025/06/16 23:00

PANews reported on June 16 that according to Chainwire, Canadian listed company Universal Digital announced the launch of a Bitcoin reserve strategy, planning to gradually reduce its existing altcoin holdings and convert them into Bitcoin. The company has signed a non-binding memorandum of cooperation with GFA, a Tokyo-listed company in Japan, to jointly design a Bitcoin reserve plan for Asian listed companies. According to the agreement, the two parties will explore building a Bitcoin reserve model for Japanese listed companies, developing financing tools such as warrants for Bitcoin acquisitions, and improving the digital asset custody framework.