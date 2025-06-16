Musk responded to ZachXBT: Will do it, thanks for the feedback PANews 2025/06/16 13:29

PANews reported on June 16 that ZachXBT suggested that the X platform improve the DM and XChat functions , add a screening mechanism to limit who can join the group chat, and avoid strangers frequently adding groups. Elon Musk responded: "I will do it, thanks for the feedback."