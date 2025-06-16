The escalation of the situation in the Middle East has driven safe-haven buying, and the price of gold is still $50 away from a new high

2025/06/16 08:07
PANews June 16 news, gold prices moved towards a record high on Monday as the escalating conflict between Israel and Iran prompted investors to turn to safe-haven assets. In early Asian trading on Monday, gold prices rose 0.6% to above $3,450 an ounce, about $50 away from the all-time high set in April. The sudden rise in geopolitical risks has added more momentum to the rise in gold prices, and the current round of gold price increases is mainly driven by the threat of Trump's radical tariff agenda to global economic growth. Gold has risen by more than 30% in 2025, and central banks seeking to diversify away from the US dollar is another important driving force.

Hong Kong-listed company Xinhuo Technology raised more than HK$270 million through a rights issue to five subscribers

PANews reported on June 30 that according to Yahoo Finance, Hong Kong-listed company Newfire Technology (01611.HK) announced that it would issue a total of 166 million subscription shares to five
PANews2025/06/30 08:17
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 105 million US dollars, mainly long orders

PANews reported on June 29 that Coinglass data showed that in the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market had a total contract liquidation of $105 million, of which $85.4038 million
PANews2025/06/29 23:30
AguilaTrades increases its Bitcoin long position to 2,201 BTC

PANews reported on June 29 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, AguilaTrades increased its Bitcoin long position to 2,201 BTC, worth approximately US$238 million. Previously, James Wynn had closed his Bitcoin
PANews2025/06/29 18:44

