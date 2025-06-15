Trump: Iran and Israel should reach an agreement to make the Middle East great again PANews 2025/06/15 21:51

LIKE $0.011764 +2.64% TRUMP $9.089 +0.61%

PANews June 15 news, according to Jinshi, Trump posted that Iran and Israel should reach an agreement and will reach an agreement, just like I made India and Pakistan reach an agreement. We will soon have peace between Israel and Iran! There are many phone calls and talks going on now. I have done a lot but never got any credit, but it doesn't matter, the people understand. Make the Middle East great again!