Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.1.16)

PANews
2025/01/16 10:42
Memecoin
Sleepless AI
MEMES
PANews and GMGN.AI have jointly launched the new "Ai&Meme Daily", which provides a quick overview of the popularity distribution of Ai&Meme and allows you to quickly grasp market trends!

🗓1/16 Update:
We are so back!
$AIXBT $arc, $ava, $grift and other AI proxy prices hit new highs
$Virtuals announces buyback and destruction in the next 30 days
$Sora Sora Labs focuses on Solana artificial intelligence and launched Zen, an artificial intelligence conversation framework built with Go
$Lumo Lumo-8B-Instruct, Solana-centric AI model

⚠ Tips: PVP is high risk, be cautious and always DYOR!

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.1.16)

