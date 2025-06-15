IBM releases roadmap: launch large-scale fault-tolerant quantum computer by 2029

PANews
2025/06/15 08:58
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.00000000004903-43.64%

PANews June 15 news, according to Cailian Press, IBM announced this week that it plans to launch a practical large-scale fault-tolerant quantum computer by 2029, and detailed the company's roadmap to achieve this goal. IBM said it plans to have a larger-scale quantum computing system by 2029. The company will build a quantum computer called "Starling" in a data center in Poughkeepsie, New York, and said it will have about 200 logical qubits. The computing power is expected to reach 20,000 times that of existing quantum computers, which can support users to explore complex quantum states that far exceed the limitations of current devices. Qubits are the basic units of quantum computing, and 200 qubits are enough to begin to show advantages over classical computers.

Jay Gambetta, IBM’s vice president of quantum business, claimed that IBM’s confidence in its 2029 roadmap stems from two recent advances: further progress on a new method to reduce errors, called qLDPC error-correcting codes, and the use of traditional computing techniques to identify and correct errors in real time.

Gartner analyst Chirag Dekate commented that it is unclear how IBM's breakthrough will "translate into tangible business value," and the transformative potential of fault-tolerant quantum computers remains a matter of speculation. IBM's plan also does not detail the commercial availability of its new quantum computer, nor the specific date for the release of its error-correcting system.

Related reading: Quantum Key Crisis: Bitcoin faces a countdown to a $42 billion “big liquidation”

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Howard Lutnick calls on Fed to cut rates to boost economic growth

Howard Lutnick calls on Fed to cut rates to boost economic growth

PANews reported on June 25 that U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick posted on X that Federal Reserve Chairman Powell testified in Congress that although tariffs may push up inflation, there
U Coin
U$0.01282-0.46%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03446+0.99%
Share
PANews2025/06/25 20:33
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 105 million US dollars, mainly long orders

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 105 million US dollars, mainly long orders

PANews reported on June 29 that Coinglass data showed that in the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market had a total contract liquidation of $105 million, of which $85.4038 million
Share
PANews2025/06/29 23:30
AguilaTrades increases its Bitcoin long position to 2,201 BTC

AguilaTrades increases its Bitcoin long position to 2,201 BTC

PANews reported on June 29 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, AguilaTrades increased its Bitcoin long position to 2,201 BTC, worth approximately US$238 million. Previously, James Wynn had closed his Bitcoin
ビットコイン
BTC$108,487.99+1.13%
Anita Max Wynn
WYNN$0.0004295-6.44%
Share
PANews2025/06/29 18:44

Trending News

More

Howard Lutnick calls on Fed to cut rates to boost economic growth

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 105 million US dollars, mainly long orders

AguilaTrades increases its Bitcoin long position to 2,201 BTC

Nigerian man pleads guilty in US for money laundering and "pig killing" scheme

HKEX to implement new stock settlement fee structure starting today