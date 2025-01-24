Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.1.24) PANews 2025/01/24 10:57

MEME $0.001607 +2.74% AI $0.1142 +2.79% FUN $0.009999 +0.66% MEMES $0.00009642 +3.22%

PANews and GMGN.AI have jointly launched the new "Ai&Meme Daily", which provides a quick overview of the popularity distribution of Ai&Meme and allows you to quickly grasp market trends! 🗓1/24 Update:

$VINE Yesterday's best quick pass, VINECOIN issued by the short video platform Vine

$ALON Pump.fun co-created Alon Cohen related meme coin, slightly controversial

$YZI Binance Labs changed its name to YZI Labs $YZI quickly closed the door ⚠ Tips: PVP is high risk, be cautious and always DYOR!