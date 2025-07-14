Genius Group, a listed company, increased its holdings of 32 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 180 bitcoins By: PANews 2025/07/14 20:05

GNS $1.687 -5.96%

PANews reported on July 14 that according to an official announcement, artificial intelligence company Genius Group (NYSE American: GNS) announced that it has purchased another 32 bitcoins and currently holds a total of 180 bitcoins.