Hong Kong-listed cryptocurrency stocks rose across the board, with OKEx closing up 46.24% By: PANews 2025/07/14 16:40

CLOUD $0.13279 +0.49% GAINS $0.0235 -6.89% ROSE $0.02498 -4.29%

PANews reported on July 14 that the Hong Kong stock market closed, and cryptocurrency concept stocks performed strongly. OKEx Cloud Chain led the gains, up 46.24%; Xiong'an Technology rose 35%; Linekong Interactive rose more than 13.13%; Xinhuo Technology Holdings rose 7.02%; and Huaxing Capital closed up 6.23%. According to previous news, LianLian Digital's stock price closed up 23.51%, and it had announced that it planned to raise funds to develop the application of blockchain technology in the payment field.