GM Vietnam 2025: SSID and Kyros Ventures to host Vietnam Blockchain Week in Hanoi to build Southeast Asia’s Web3 super hub

By: PANews
2025/07/14 17:07

GM Vietnam 2025: SSID and Kyros Ventures to host Vietnam Blockchain Week in Hanoi to build Southeast Asia’s Web3 super hub

Vietnam Blockchain Week is fully upgraded

Following two successful events in 2023 and 2024, GM Vietnam - Vietnam Blockchain Week will usher in a new chapter in 2025 with a larger scale and higher goals, focusing on the power of the next generation of technology innovators in Southeast Asia.

An important sign of this upgrade is the strategic cooperation between SSI Digital (SSID) and Kyros Ventures. SSI Digital is the digital asset department of SSI Securities, the largest securities company in Vietnam, and Kyros Ventures is the founding organizer of GM Vietnam. The two parties merged the two brands of "GM Vietnam" and "Vietnam Tech Impact Summit (VTIS)" to create a unified flagship event: GM Vietnam - Vietnam Blockchain Week .

In 2025, GM Vietnam will move to Hanoi for the first time and will be held at the National Convention Center from August 1st to 2nd. Hanoi, as the political and cultural center of Vietnam, is an ideal stage for this conference. In line with Vietnam's recent breakthroughs in digital asset regulation and rapid market growth, this conference provides all parties with an opportunity to connect strategies and accelerate innovation.

Thuat Nguyen (Zane), Founder and CEO of Kyros Ventures and Head of GM Vietnam Organizer, said:

“We are excited to kick off the third edition of GM Vietnam, now fully transformed into Vietnam Blockchain Week, with the vision of making it the top Web3 and blockchain event in Southeast Asia. Hanoi is the perfect stage to connect the region’s next generation of innovators with global leaders.”

GM Vietnam 2025: SSID and Kyros Ventures to host Vietnam Blockchain Week in Hanoi to build Southeast Asia’s Web3 super hub

The conference received support from more than 50 sponsors, more than 150 strategic partners, more than 200 media and the global technology community, reflecting the industry's long-term confidence in Vietnam's development into a digital power.

GM Vietnam 2025: SSID and Kyros Ventures to host Vietnam Blockchain Week in Hanoi to build Southeast Asia’s Web3 super hub

Two days of high-intensity innovation feast

The two-day Vietnam Blockchain Week 2025 will feature core activities covering a wide range of topics, providing opportunities for learning, communication, and networking, and inviting the most influential guests in the industry to share their views.

1/ 200+ global speakers, 100+ cutting-edge topics

More than 200 founders, industry experts, venture capital representatives and policymakers will have in-depth discussions on hot topics such as DeFi, GameFi, DePIN, RWA, AI integration, blockchain infrastructure and regulatory framework. Participants will have the opportunity to directly listen to the core voices of building a decentralized future.

GM Vietnam 2025: SSID and Kyros Ventures to host Vietnam Blockchain Week in Hanoi to build Southeast Asia’s Web3 super hub

2/ Upgrade Web3 experience

More than 40 interactive booths will showcase breakthrough products and practical applications in the fields of blockchain, AI and fintech. With more than 12,000 attendees expected, the exhibition site will become a meeting point for creativity, opportunities and real-time technology experiences.

One of the highlights of the conference is the Vietnam Aptos Hackathon Finals , which will recognize the most innovative developers in the region. At the same time, the international Web3 e-sports competition will also be held simultaneously to create a vibrant community interaction scene.

3/ Physical social network

In addition to the formal conference, GM Vietnam will also hold a variety of side events, investor matchmaking and afterparty activities. Through these activities, project parties can connect with capital, entrepreneurial teams can find talents, and users can directly communicate with products and teams that shape the digital future.

4/ Explore Vietnamese culture

GM Vietnam is not only a technology conference, but also a window to local culture. Participants will deeply experience the daily rhythm of Hanoi through food, art, heritage attractions and city life, and feel the unique blend of technological innovation and traditional culture.

Ticket Information

GM Vietnam 2025: SSID and Kyros Ventures to host Vietnam Blockchain Week in Hanoi to build Southeast Asia’s Web3 super hub

GM Vietnam 2025 has 3 ticket types:

  • Standard Ticket (Free)

    Participate in the two-day main venue, workshops and various activities

    Conference Welcome Pack

  • Professional Ticket ($149)

    Includes all benefits of Standard ticket

    Priority check-in channel

    Afterparty Tickets

  • Premium Ticket ($499)

    Includes all benefits of Professional ticket

    Two-day lunch

    VIP dinner invitation on the eve of the conference

    Exclusive access to the VIP lounge area

    Specially customized VIP welcome package

Ticket purchase link: https://gmvietnam.io/get-tickets

New developments in digital asset regulation will be discussed in depth at GM Vietnam

The Vietnamese government has recently made important progress in digital asset regulation, demonstrating its determination to establish a clear industry legal framework and promote industrial development.

  • In October 2024, the government released the National Blockchain Technology Development Strategy, which is scheduled to be implemented in 2025. It aims to strengthen the country's infrastructure and promote Vietnam to become a regional leader in blockchain technology applications.
  • Since the end of 2024, the National Assembly has begun to review the Digital Technology Industry Law, clarifying the legal definition of digital assets and proposing to pilot digital asset trading platforms in major financial centers such as Ho Chi Minh City and Da Nang.
  • The government also issued a directive requiring the establishment of a comprehensive legal framework for digital assets, including virtual assets and service providers, by May 2025.

These regulatory updates will form a key discussion topic at Vietnam Blockchain Week 2025, providing attendees with first-hand information on Vietnam’s rapidly changing legal and policy environment.

About SSI Digital (SSID)

Founded in 2022, SSI Digital focuses on high-end technology research and development in the fields of finance, securities and enterprise digital transformation. Committed to leading the digital economy and technological innovation in Vietnam and the region, SSID continues to promote technological progress, provide excellent technology solutions, connect enterprises and customers, shape market trends, and help Vietnam enhance its competitiveness in the global digital transformation.

Learn more: https://www.ssi.com.vn

About Kyros Ventures

Since 2020, Kyros Ventures, as a pioneer in blockchain and digital asset innovation, has been committed to providing all-round support to early-stage projects, helping them expand their influence, increase their market share and establish industry credibility in Vietnam, one of the world's most promising emerging markets.

Learn more: https://kyros.ventures

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

2025年に向けた最高のアルトコイン：イーサリアムとソラナを上回る4つのトークン

2025年に向けた最高のアルトコイン：イーサリアムとソラナを上回る4つのトークン

「2025年最高のアルトコイン：イーサリアムとソラナを上回る4つのトークン」の投稿がCoinpedia Fintech Newsに最初に掲載されました 2025年の暗号資産ブルランは減速の兆しを見せていません。そのため、投資家はイーサリアム（ETH）やソラナ（SOL）のような大手を超えて、次の高成長機会を特定しようとしています。 イーサリアムとソラナはすでに暗号資産の巨人に成長しています。イーサリアムは時価総額で2番目に価値のある暗号資産としての地位を確立し、ソラナはトップ10に確固たる地位を維持しています。そのため、未発見または過小評価されているアルトコインは、確立された銘柄をはるかに上回るリターンをもたらす可能性があります。 Digitap（$TAP）：現金と暗号資産を橋渡しするユーティリティトークン Digitap（$TAP）は、世界初の「オムニバンク」を立ち上げた新しいプロジェクトです。ライブアプリはAppleとGoogleデバイスでダウンロードでき、ユーザーは1つのプラットフォームで従来の通貨と暗号資産を橋渡しすることができます。基本的に、Digitapはすべての財務に対応する単一のアプリを提供します：ユーザーは複数の通貨と100以上の暗号資産トークンを保有し、資金をグローバルに送金し、アカウントにリンクされたVisaブランドのカードを通じて日常生活でお金を使うことができます。 $TAPトークンはエコシステムを支え、Digitapのサービス全体で支出、ステーキング報酬、取引手数料に使用されます。 Digitapが今買うべき最高のアルトコインの1つである理由は、その実世界での有用性と初期段階の成長可能性です。Digitapのプレセールは$0.01590の価格でトークンが販売され、急速に売り切れています。トークンの90%以上がすでに売り切れており、投資家は価格が$0.0194に上昇する前に数時間しか残されていないかもしれません。 最初のステージのオファーは、Digitapが国境を越えて送金する何十億人もの人々や、基本的な銀行アクセスを持たない人々の中で、わずかな市場シェアを獲得した場合、大きな上昇の可能性を示唆しています。 Cronos（CRO）：成長に向けて準備されたCrypto.comの高速チェーン Cronos（CRO）は暗号資産取引所Crypto.comのネイティブブロックチェーンネットワークとトークンです。Cronosはインフラストラクチャを着実に構築してきました。特に、Cronosは最近、スループットを1秒あたり60,000トランザクションに向上させ、手数料を1ペニーの一部に削減しました。このアップグレードにより、日々のトランザクションが400%増加し、Cronosのアクティブユーザー数が急増しました。 Cronosはまた、他にはない暗号資産の信頼性を誇っています。最近のTrump Media & Technology Groupとの高プロファイルなパートナーシップでは、Truth SocialなどのプラットフォームがCROトークンを使用し、64億ドルのCRO財務が創設されることになります。米国大統領ドナルド・トランプが支援する帝国とのこのような採用ニュースは、Cronosの実世界での牽引力と、純粋な投機を超えたトークンへの需要を強調しています。 Hyperliquid（HYPE）：超高速分散型取引所プラットフォーム Hyperliquid（HYPE）は、カスタムレイヤー1ブロックチェーン上に超高速取引と深い流動性を持つ分散型取引所を構築することに焦点を当てています。若いプロジェクトにもかかわらず、すでに中央集権型プラットフォームのスピードと分散型システムのセキュリティを提供するという評判を獲得しています。 運営開始から2年未満で、Hyperliquidの取引所は現在340,000人のユーザーにサービスを提供し、記録を更新し続けています。例えば、オープンインタレストは2024年の最後の四半期に10億ドルを超え、それ以来150億ドル以上に急増しています。この成長レベルは、Hyperliquidが主要なDEXエコシステムと同じカテゴリーにあることを意味します。 DEXセクターは暗号資産の中で最も急成長している分野の1つと考えられています。Hyperliquidがリーダーシップポジションを拡大し、分散型アリーナで支配的な取引所になるにつれて、HYPEトークンの価値は大幅に上昇し、成長の遅い大型トークンを上回る可能性があります。 出典：@Keisan_Crypto Chainlink（LINK）：トークン化とデータオラクルのバックボーン Chainlink（LINK）は主要なオラクルネットワークであり、イベント結果やFX価格などの実世界のデータをオンチェーンにもたらします。これはスマートコントラクトがユーザーに実際の価値を提供するために不可欠です。主要なDeFiアプリのほとんどが現在Chainlinkフィードに依存しており、LINKは暗号資産で最も広く統合されたユーティリティトークンの1つとなっています。 将来を見据えると、Chainlinkは実世界の資産、資金、支払いレールをブロックチェーンに置くトークン化における暗号資産イノベーションの次の波を活用するのに良い位置にあります。これには、資産がネットワーク間で安全に移動できるように、安全なデータ、身元確認、クロスチェーンメッセージングが必要です。 Chainlinkの役割が暗号資産の世界で拡大するにつれて、暗号資産アプリが実世界と対話できるようにするデータとメッセージングレイヤーとしての役割を考えると、ネイティブLINKトークンは恩恵を受けるはずです。 アルトコインのアウトパフォーマンスの事例 Digitap、Cronos、Hyperliquid、Chainlinkはすべて暗号資産業界で異なるものを提供しています。しかし、それらは共通のテーマを共有しています：堅固な基盤に基づいた高い成長潜在性です。ミームコインや投機的な賭けとは異なり、これらのプロジェクトは実際の技術と製品を提供します。Digitapのようなプロジェクトはアルトコインの仲間と比較して小規模から始まるため、適切な触媒があれば数学的に価値が10倍になりやすくなります。 とはいえ、上記のアルトコインはすべて、現在暗号資産世界の「ブルーチップ」を代表するイーサリアムやソラナのような市場リーダーを上回る強力な候補です。 Digitapは現在ライブ中です。プロジェクトについて詳しくはこちら： プレセール https://presale.digitap.app ウェブサイト: https://digitap.app ソーシャル: https://linktr.ee/digitap.app
4
4$0.17399-24.16%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.002905+38.07%
Wink
LIKE$0.008194-1.27%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/10 01:03
Share
バリー・シルバート、AI重視のユマ資産管理で暗号通貨業界に再参入

バリー・シルバート、AI重視のユマ資産管理で暗号通貨業界に再参入

バリー・シルバートがYuma Asset Management（ユマ資産管理）で復帰し、BittensorのようなAIネットワークに投資するためのファンドを設立。DCGの創設者は、規制や市場の逆風に数年間直面した後、新たな試みとして1000万ドルの資金を投入し...
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1202-7.46%
FUND
FUND$0.0197+48.12%
Wink
LIKE$0.008194-1.27%
Share
Crypto.news2025/10/10 02:03
Share
ハイパースケールデータ、拡張のために3000万ドルの負債を削減

ハイパースケールデータ、拡張のために3000万ドルの負債を削減

詳細: https://coincu.com/bitcoin/hyperscale-data-30-million-debt-reduction/
DebtCoin
DEBT$0.0003938-14.72%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011197+8.40%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/10 02:01
Share

Trending News

More

2025年に向けた最高のアルトコイン：イーサリアムとソラナを上回る4つのトークン

バリー・シルバート、AI重視のユマ資産管理で暗号通貨業界に再参入

ハイパースケールデータ、拡張のために3000万ドルの負債を削減

ドージコイン財務会社CleanCoreが7億1000万DOGEを蓄積

ピーター・ブラントがビットコイン（BTC）に警鐘、3倍レバレッジ付き新XRP ETFが提案、カルダノ創設者がアルトコインシーズンの変化を予測 — 暗号資産ニュースダイジェスト