This frog memecoin could outperform SHIB’s 2021 rise and PEPE’s 2023 boom

By: Crypto.news
2025/07/14 15:16
RealLink
REAL$0.08149-2.61%
シバイヌ
SHIB$0.00001188-3.88%
Boom
BOOM$0.031038-1.25%
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.0010369-9.83%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.00000000064-5.18%
ペペコイン
PEPE$0.00000917-4.37%

Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only.

Little Pepe is jumping into the memecoin spotlight with a mix of viral energy and real utility, poised to outshine past legends like Shiba Inu and Pepe Coin.

Table of Contents

  • Shiba Inu, Pepe Coin’s playbook: Viral hype and community power
  • Little Pepe: Combining meme magic with real utility
  • Viral community momentum like SHIB and PEPE, but supercharged
  • Why Little Pepe could outperform past meme legends
  • Final thoughts: The next memecoin king?

A memecoin breakout is the best way to show that the crypto market likes a good underdog story. Shiba Inu surprised the world in 2021 by turning little bets into millions. Two years later, Pepe Coin shocked speculators again with a parabolic run that happened in a flash.

Little Pepe (LILPEPE), a frog-themed meme token, is now a new competitor that could match or even beat those epic price jumps. Here’s why LILPEPE might be the meme token that defines this cycle.

Shiba Inu, Pepe Coin’s playbook: Viral hype and community power

In early 2021, Shiba Inu came out of nowhere. SHIB started as a joke, but it quickly became one of the top ten cryptocurrencies by market capitalization. It established a vast global community and went viral on social media.

Its rapid increase was due to grassroots promotion, numerous memes, and retail investors’ fear of missing out. A tiny stake in SHIB during its early days turned into life-changing wealth for many holders. Some saw returns of over 40,000,000%, an unheard-of figure even by crypto standards. Beyond price action, SHIB showed the world the power of internet culture and collective momentum.

But SHIB largely lacked underlying utility in its first year, relying purely on viral buzz and community energy to drive adoption. Pepe Coin ran using the memecoin baton in 2023. It became the new face of crypto funs and chatters following the emergence of the frog meme. Unlike SHIB, which had time to build momentum, PEPE moved at breakneck speed.

Within months of its launch, PEPE rallied over 10,000%, becoming a symbol of fast and speculative gains. Influencers, traders, and crypto Twitter joined the stampede, causing price swings and heightened volatility.  PEPE, like SHIB in 2021, launched without infrastructure or a long-term vision. Hype alone made the rally exciting and unstable. After its peak, many investors were left wondering what was next.

Little Pepe: Combining meme magic with real utility

Little Pepe is a frog memecoin that takes lessons from SHIB and PEPE but upgrades the formula with actual utility. LILPEPE isn’t just a token; it’s the native asset of an entire Layer-2 blockchain explicitly built for memes and community-driven projects.

Little Pepe differs from other memecoins in that it has a real technological backbone. Its Ethereum’s Layer-2 ensures transactions are faster and fees are very low. This makes it feasible to create and exchange meme tokens very quickly. This represents a significant step forward compared to SHIB and PEPE, which had exorbitant prices and substantial traffic during their heyday.

Additionally, Little Pepe features a unique launchpad, Pepe’s Pump Pad, which allows anyone to create their own meme tokens safely. With sniper bot protection and automatic liquidity locks, it addresses many of the trust issues that have plagued past memecoin launches. These features position LILPEPE not just as another speculative meme bet but as a new ecosystem in the making.

Viral community momentum like SHIB and PEPE, but supercharged

Little Pepe’s viral marketing approach draws heavily from what worked for SHIB and PEPE. The community is already buzzing across Telegram and Twitter, creating memes, viral videos, and challenges that attract new eyes daily.

At the same time, LILPEPE has cleverly added massive incentives, including a $777,000 giveaway where ten winners each receive $77,000 worth of tokens. This strategic move not only boosts immediate engagement but also builds a solid foundation of early believers, the exact group that can carry a token through explosive rallies.

Additionally, its ongoing presale has already generated more than $4.4 million in record time, indicating substantial interest behind the buzz. With each presale stage selling out quickly and prices increasing in subsequent rounds, things are scurrying. These signals suggest that LILPEPE could outpace the early growth curves of SHIB and PEPE, potentially transitioning from a niche memecoin to a mainstream crypto phenomenon even more quickly.

Why Little Pepe could outperform past meme legends

While SHIB and PEPE both relied almost entirely on meme virality, Little Pepe stands out by merging that cultural power with tangible utility and on-chain innovation. This combination is what sets it apart and may be the catalyst for an even more significant price surge.

By providing a frictionless trading environment (zero tax), fostering safer launches through its Pump Pad, and enabling community-led token creation, LILPEPE opens the door to an entire meme-based economic zone. In other words, it isn’t just a frog meme on-chain. It’s a meme-powered platform for new projects and experiments.

LILPEPE might become the new standard for meme currency success stories if it receives the appropriate amount of publicity, executes its roadmap successfully, and is timely.

Final thoughts: The next memecoin king?

Memes can make overnight millionaires, as seen with Shiba Inu and Pepe Coin. Little Pepe aims to recreate that tremendous popularity and establish a new standard for memecoins.

Due to its community-first energy, technological backbone, and inventive launchpad, Little Pepe could become more than a meme. Investors looking for the next big meme breakout would be wise to keep a close eye on this frog. It might leap further than any coin before it.

To learn more about Little Pepe, visit the website, Whitepaper, Telegram, and Twitter (X).

Disclosure: This content is provided by a third party. Neither crypto.news nor the author of this article endorses any product mentioned on this page. Users should conduct their own research before taking any action related to the company.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

2025年に向けた最高のアルトコイン：イーサリアムとソラナを上回る4つのトークン

2025年に向けた最高のアルトコイン：イーサリアムとソラナを上回る4つのトークン

「2025年最高のアルトコイン：イーサリアムとソラナを上回る4つのトークン」の投稿がCoinpedia Fintech Newsに最初に掲載されました 2025年の暗号資産ブルランは減速の兆しを見せていません。そのため、投資家はイーサリアム（ETH）やソラナ（SOL）のような大手を超えて、次の高成長機会を特定しようとしています。 イーサリアムとソラナはすでに暗号資産の巨人に成長しています。イーサリアムは時価総額で2番目に価値のある暗号資産としての地位を確立し、ソラナはトップ10に確固たる地位を維持しています。そのため、未発見または過小評価されているアルトコインは、確立された銘柄をはるかに上回るリターンをもたらす可能性があります。 Digitap（$TAP）：現金と暗号資産を橋渡しするユーティリティトークン Digitap（$TAP）は、世界初の「オムニバンク」を立ち上げた新しいプロジェクトです。ライブアプリはAppleとGoogleデバイスでダウンロードでき、ユーザーは1つのプラットフォームで従来の通貨と暗号資産を橋渡しすることができます。基本的に、Digitapはすべての財務に対応する単一のアプリを提供します：ユーザーは複数の通貨と100以上の暗号資産トークンを保有し、資金をグローバルに送金し、アカウントにリンクされたVisaブランドのカードを通じて日常生活でお金を使うことができます。 $TAPトークンはエコシステムを支え、Digitapのサービス全体で支出、ステーキング報酬、取引手数料に使用されます。 Digitapが今買うべき最高のアルトコインの1つである理由は、その実世界での有用性と初期段階の成長可能性です。Digitapのプレセールは$0.01590の価格でトークンが販売され、急速に売り切れています。トークンの90%以上がすでに売り切れており、投資家は価格が$0.0194に上昇する前に数時間しか残されていないかもしれません。 最初のステージのオファーは、Digitapが国境を越えて送金する何十億人もの人々や、基本的な銀行アクセスを持たない人々の中で、わずかな市場シェアを獲得した場合、大きな上昇の可能性を示唆しています。 Cronos（CRO）：成長に向けて準備されたCrypto.comの高速チェーン Cronos（CRO）は暗号資産取引所Crypto.comのネイティブブロックチェーンネットワークとトークンです。Cronosはインフラストラクチャを着実に構築してきました。特に、Cronosは最近、スループットを1秒あたり60,000トランザクションに向上させ、手数料を1ペニーの一部に削減しました。このアップグレードにより、日々のトランザクションが400%増加し、Cronosのアクティブユーザー数が急増しました。 Cronosはまた、他にはない暗号資産の信頼性を誇っています。最近のTrump Media & Technology Groupとの高プロファイルなパートナーシップでは、Truth SocialなどのプラットフォームがCROトークンを使用し、64億ドルのCRO財務が創設されることになります。米国大統領ドナルド・トランプが支援する帝国とのこのような採用ニュースは、Cronosの実世界での牽引力と、純粋な投機を超えたトークンへの需要を強調しています。 Hyperliquid（HYPE）：超高速分散型取引所プラットフォーム Hyperliquid（HYPE）は、カスタムレイヤー1ブロックチェーン上に超高速取引と深い流動性を持つ分散型取引所を構築することに焦点を当てています。若いプロジェクトにもかかわらず、すでに中央集権型プラットフォームのスピードと分散型システムのセキュリティを提供するという評判を獲得しています。 運営開始から2年未満で、Hyperliquidの取引所は現在340,000人のユーザーにサービスを提供し、記録を更新し続けています。例えば、オープンインタレストは2024年の最後の四半期に10億ドルを超え、それ以来150億ドル以上に急増しています。この成長レベルは、Hyperliquidが主要なDEXエコシステムと同じカテゴリーにあることを意味します。 DEXセクターは暗号資産の中で最も急成長している分野の1つと考えられています。Hyperliquidがリーダーシップポジションを拡大し、分散型アリーナで支配的な取引所になるにつれて、HYPEトークンの価値は大幅に上昇し、成長の遅い大型トークンを上回る可能性があります。 出典：@Keisan_Crypto Chainlink（LINK）：トークン化とデータオラクルのバックボーン Chainlink（LINK）は主要なオラクルネットワークであり、イベント結果やFX価格などの実世界のデータをオンチェーンにもたらします。これはスマートコントラクトがユーザーに実際の価値を提供するために不可欠です。主要なDeFiアプリのほとんどが現在Chainlinkフィードに依存しており、LINKは暗号資産で最も広く統合されたユーティリティトークンの1つとなっています。 将来を見据えると、Chainlinkは実世界の資産、資金、支払いレールをブロックチェーンに置くトークン化における暗号資産イノベーションの次の波を活用するのに良い位置にあります。これには、資産がネットワーク間で安全に移動できるように、安全なデータ、身元確認、クロスチェーンメッセージングが必要です。 Chainlinkの役割が暗号資産の世界で拡大するにつれて、暗号資産アプリが実世界と対話できるようにするデータとメッセージングレイヤーとしての役割を考えると、ネイティブLINKトークンは恩恵を受けるはずです。 アルトコインのアウトパフォーマンスの事例 Digitap、Cronos、Hyperliquid、Chainlinkはすべて暗号資産業界で異なるものを提供しています。しかし、それらは共通のテーマを共有しています：堅固な基盤に基づいた高い成長潜在性です。ミームコインや投機的な賭けとは異なり、これらのプロジェクトは実際の技術と製品を提供します。Digitapのようなプロジェクトはアルトコインの仲間と比較して小規模から始まるため、適切な触媒があれば数学的に価値が10倍になりやすくなります。 とはいえ、上記のアルトコインはすべて、現在暗号資産世界の「ブルーチップ」を代表するイーサリアムやソラナのような市場リーダーを上回る強力な候補です。 Digitapは現在ライブ中です。プロジェクトについて詳しくはこちら： プレセール https://presale.digitap.app ウェブサイト: https://digitap.app ソーシャル: https://linktr.ee/digitap.app
4
4$0.17399-24.16%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.002905+38.07%
Wink
LIKE$0.008194-1.27%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/10 01:03
Share
バリー・シルバート、AI重視のユマ資産管理で暗号通貨業界に再参入

バリー・シルバート、AI重視のユマ資産管理で暗号通貨業界に再参入

バリー・シルバートがYuma Asset Management（ユマ資産管理）で復帰し、BittensorのようなAIネットワークに投資するためのファンドを設立。DCGの創設者は、規制や市場の逆風に数年間直面した後、新たな試みとして1000万ドルの資金を投入し...
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1202-7.46%
FUND
FUND$0.0197+48.12%
Wink
LIKE$0.008194-1.27%
Share
Crypto.news2025/10/10 02:03
Share
ハイパースケールデータ、拡張のために3000万ドルの負債を削減

ハイパースケールデータ、拡張のために3000万ドルの負債を削減

詳細: https://coincu.com/bitcoin/hyperscale-data-30-million-debt-reduction/
DebtCoin
DEBT$0.0003938-14.72%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011197+8.40%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/10 02:01
Share

Trending News

More

2025年に向けた最高のアルトコイン：イーサリアムとソラナを上回る4つのトークン

バリー・シルバート、AI重視のユマ資産管理で暗号通貨業界に再参入

ハイパースケールデータ、拡張のために3000万ドルの負債を削減

ドージコイン財務会社CleanCoreが7億1000万DOGEを蓄積

ピーター・ブラントがビットコイン（BTC）に警鐘、3倍レバレッジ付き新XRP ETFが提案、カルダノ創設者がアルトコインシーズンの変化を予測 — 暗号資産ニュースダイジェスト