Meta may end the era of free and open AI By: PANews 2025/07/14 13:56

PANews reported on July 14 that according to Bloomberg, after investing heavily in the development of artificial intelligence, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg is expected to gradually abandon the strategy of free and open AI models and seek commercialization. Previously, Meta attracted a large number of developers and top talents by open-sourcing the Llama model, but industry insiders pointed out that this "open source" strategy is more like laying the foundation for Meta's own AI ecosystem. As AI technology capabilities improve and regulatory pressure increases, Zuckerberg has hinted that more powerful AI models will not continue to be opened in the future. Analysts believe that Meta's free AI era is coming to an end, and in the future the company will pay more attention to return on investment and promote the commercialization of AI products.