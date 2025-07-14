Metaplanet spent $93.6 million to buy another 797 Bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 16,352 BTC By: PANews 2025/07/14 11:03

PANews reported on July 14 that Metaplanet Inc. announced that it had purchased 797 new bitcoins at an average price of 17,312,239 yen, with a total expenditure of approximately 13.798 billion yen. The company's total bitcoin holdings have now increased to 16,352, with a cumulative purchase cost of 239.616 billion yen and an average purchase price of 14,653,636 yen. According to SoSoValue analysis, compared with the previous period (announced on July 6, 2025), when 2,205 bitcoins were purchased for $108,237, the amount of purchases in this period decreased by approximately 63.85% month-on-month, and the total investment decreased by approximately 60.79% month-on-month.