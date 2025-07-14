The giant whale CrUYR1 sold 407,427 $TRUMP tokens, with a loss of $1.37 million By: PANews 2025/07/14 10:35

TRUMP $7.502 -1.96%

PANews reported on July 14 that according to Lookonchain , the whale CrUYR1 sold 407,427 $TRUMP tokens purchased five months ago for $3.96 million , with a final loss of $ 1.37 million.