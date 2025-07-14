A new wallet invested $4 million in HyperLiquid and went long $PUMP By: PANews 2025/07/14 09:03

USDC $0.9992 -0.04% PUMP $0.005434 -12.86% WALLET $0.02381 -4.18%

PANews reported on July 14 that according to Onchain Lens, a newly created wallet deposited $4 million USDC into HyperLiquid and opened a $PUMP (1x leverage) long position.