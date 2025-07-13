A newly created wallet deposited 6 million USDC into HyperLiquid and shorted PUMP with 1x leverage By: PANews 2025/07/13 23:50

PANews reported on July 13 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a newly established whale wallet deposited 6 million USDC into HyperLiquid to open a 1x leveraged PUMP short order.