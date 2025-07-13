Bitcoin Price Prediction: Bank of America Names BTC Best Currency – Is Institutional Accumulation Accelerating?

By: CryptoNews
2025/07/13 19:00
Bank of America has officially crowned Bitcoin as the best-performing currency of 2025, marking a historic milestone in cryptocurrency’s journey toward mainstream financial acceptance, as Wall Street can’t ignore it anymore.

The $1.6 trillion banking giant’s “Cross-Asset Winners & Losers” report, released July 9, revealed Bitcoin’s impressive 18.2% year-to-date gain, decisively outpacing traditional safe-haven currencies including the Swedish krona, Swiss franc, and euro.

Bitcoin Price Prediction: Bank of America Names BTC Best Currency – Is Institutional Accumulation Accelerating?Source: Cointelegraph on X

Meanwhile, the US dollar has plummeted 10.1% since January, claiming last place among the 14 tracked asset classes.

This institutional endorsement arrives as Bitcoin climbed multiple all-time highs, surging past $118,856 amid massive buying pressure from spot ETFs and corporate treasuries.

US-based Bitcoin ETFs recorded over $1 billion in daily inflows for two consecutive days, a first since their January 2024 launch.

BlackRock’s IBIT alone attracted $953 million on Friday, helping push total ETF assets above $140 billion.

The surge coincided with President Trump’s social media declaration that crypto is going “through the roof,” triggering massive institutional repositioning.

Because of these institutional validations and growing demand, Bitcoin has positioned itself for continued parabolic growth toward $150,000 and beyond.

Institutional Cup and Handle Formation Points to $150,000 Target

Bitcoin’s technical structure reveals compelling evidence of massive institutional accumulation through multiple cup and handle patterns across different timeframes.

Bitcoin Price Prediction: Bank of America Names BTC Best Currency – Is Institutional Accumulation Accelerating?Source: Coinvo on X

The weekly chart shows Bitcoin completing what could be the largest cup and handle formation in its history, with the current pattern forming across the $60,000-$110,000 range.

Previous cup formations in the $25,000-$30,000 and $50,000-$70,000 ranges led to explosive breakouts toward $70,000 and $100,000, respectively.

Taking it even further, the gold versus Bitcoin comparison chart reveals similarities in institutional accumulation patterns.

Gold’s prolonged sideways trading around $2,100 created cup-shaped accumulation zones before breaking into a rally reaching $3,354, representing a 60% increase.

Bitcoin Price Prediction: Bank of America Names BTC Best Currency – Is Institutional Accumulation Accelerating?Source: Coinvo on X

Bitcoin currently mirrors this exact pattern, having tested and retested resistance around $106,500 before breaking above $118,000.

Indirectly, the methodical nature of this accumulation indicates institutional players are gradually building positions without disrupting market movement.

Furthermore, exchange reserves data provides fundamental confirmation of the supply shock driving prices higher.

Bitcoin held on exchanges declined dramatically from 3.25 million to 2.55 million BTC, removing nearly 700,000 BTC from readily available trading inventory.

Bitcoin Price Prediction: Bank of America Names BTC Best Currency – Is Institutional Accumulation Accelerating?Source: Coinvo on X

This represents 3.3% of Bitcoin’s circulating supply being withdrawn for long-term storage.

The trajectory suggests reserves could decline to 2.0-2.2 million BTC, reaching the lowest levels since early 2018.

The RSI climbing to 73.56 indicates overbought conditions similar to late May when Bitcoin stalled near $110,000.

However, institutional accumulation creates different market dynamics than retail-driven rallies.

The persistent buying pressure from ETFs, corporate treasuries, and sovereign entities suggests any pullbacks to $110,000-$111,000 would be quickly absorbed, creating launching pads for moves toward $120,000-$125,000.

Elliott Wave Analysis Signals Sovereign Adoption Supercycle

Bitcoin’s complete cycle chart shows the cryptocurrency in Wave 5 of a larger supercycle driven by institutional and sovereign adoption rather than retail speculation.

Source: Uptrendcrypto on TradingView

Unlike previous waves fueled by halving events and retail FOMO, the current phase involves strategic allocation models from entities planning minimum 20-year holding periods.

This fundamental shift creates more persistent demand patterns that could sustain higher prices for extended periods.

The chart annotations reference countries potentially using Bitcoin to address national debt, indicating sovereign wealth funds and central banks entering the market.

These represent the largest capital pools globally, and their participation would dwarf previous institutional adoption waves.

Polymarket odds now suggest close to 80% probability of Bitcoin reaching $120,000 by month-end, with 92% likelihood of hitting this level before year-end.

Particularly, President Trump’s proposal for a historic 300 basis point interest rate cut creates ideal conditions for Bitcoin’s continued ascent.

The massive monetary expansion would trigger massive dollar debasement while driving institutional money into non-sovereign assets.

Historical analysis projects dramatic asset price inflation, with the dollar’s weakness positioning Bitcoin as a primary beneficiary of continued currency depreciation.

These policy tailwinds and accelerating institutional adoption suggest Bitcoin could reach $150,000$200,000 as traditional resistance levels become irrelevant in pure price discovery mode.

BTC Hyper: Unlocking Bitcoin’s DeFi Potential During the Bull Run

As Bitcoin reaches new heights, limitations around transaction speed and fees become increasingly apparent for investors seeking to maximize their holdings’ utility.

BTC Hyper emerges as a compelling solution, offering a Layer-2 scaling platform built on the Solana Virtual Machine that makes Bitcoin transactions instant and cost-effective while unlocking DeFi opportunities previously unavailable to BTC holders.

The $HYPER token presale has already raised over $2.5 million, offering early investors high APY staking rewards ahead of the Q3/Q4 2025 mainnet launch.

Unlike traditional Bitcoin investments that remain static, BTC Hyper enables users to bridge their BTC holdings and access DeFi platforms, NFT marketplaces, and gaming dApps.

The wrapped Bitcoin functionality allows seamless movement between the Bitcoin mainnet and the Hyper network without KYC requirements for core features.

With mainnet deployment scheduled for late 2025, BTC Hyper positions itself perfectly for Bitcoin’s institutional adoption wave.

Early adopters can purchase $HYPER tokens using ETH, USDT, or BNB through platforms like Best Wallet, with major exchange listings planned post-mainnet launch.

