“Insider Brother” opened a short position in FARTCOIN five minutes ago and currently holds 1.622 million coins By: PANews 2025/07/13 13:19

FARTCOIN $0.62985 -6.55% ORDER $0.2984 -10.44%

PANews reported on July 13 that according to @ai_9684xtpa monitoring, the "Insider Brother" trumpet opened a 10x FARTCOIN short order five minutes ago. It currently holds 1.622 million FARTCOIN, worth $2.065 million, with an opening price of $1.27.