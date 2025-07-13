Public Company Nuvve Issues $4.8 Million of Common Stock to Build HYPE Reserve By: PANews 2025/07/13 11:08

HYPE $43.42 -7.20%

PANews reported on July 13 that according to Businesswire, Nuvve, a Nasdaq-listed clean energy electric vehicle charging technology company, announced the issuance of 5,029,403 shares of common stock (or common stock equivalents) at a public offering price of US$0.95 per share, raising a total of approximately US$4.8 million. Part of the net proceeds from this offering will be used to advance the expansion of its corporate financial strategy to include HYPE (Hyperliquid's native token). All common shares to be sold in this offering will be sold by the company itself. The offering is expected to be completed on or about July 14, 2025, subject to customary closing conditions.