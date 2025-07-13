About 10,000 wallets successfully bought PUMP pre-sale, with a participation rate of about 42.3% By: PANews 2025/07/13 10:32

TOKEN $0.01212 -4.79% PUMP $0.005405 -12.93%

PANews reported on July 13 that according to @Adam_Tehc's data panel, 23,959 wallets completed KYC in the PUMP token pre-sale, and 10,145 wallets successfully bought in, with a participation rate of 42.3%; the average purchase amount was $44,209, 5,758 wallets participated in the amount less than $1,000, and 202 addresses reached the hard cap limit of $1 million per wallet. The proportions of website pre-sales and CEX pre-sales were 89.7% and 10.3% respectively.