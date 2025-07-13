Vitalik: What are the values that the Ethereum ecosystem needs to clearly align with?

By: PANews
2025/07/13 10:08
Moonveil
MORE$0.03437+52.55%

Compiled by: Wu Talks about Blockchain

One of the most important social challenges in the Ethereum ecosystem is balance — more precisely, integrating decentralization and cooperation. The strength of the ecosystem is that there are so many different individuals and organizations — client teams, researchers, Layer 2 teams, application developers, local community organizations — all working on their own visions of Ethereum’s future. The main challenge is to ensure that all of these projects can work together to build what looks like a unified Ethereum ecosystem, rather than 138 incompatible little kingdoms.

To address this challenge, many in the Ethereum ecosystem have proposed the concept of "Ethereum alignment". This can include alignment of values (e.g., keeping open source, minimizing centralization, supporting public goods), alignment of technology (e.g., following ecosystem-wide standards), and alignment of economy (e.g., using ETH as a token whenever possible). However, this concept has historically been vaguely defined, which can bring social control risks: if alignment simply means "being with the right people", then the concept of "alignment" has already failed.

To address this, I think we should make the concept of coordination clearer, break it down into specific properties, and represent it with specific metrics. Everyone’s list of metrics may be different, and metrics may change over time. However, I think we have some solid starting points.

Open Source — This has two important values: (i) the code is auditable to ensure security and, more importantly, (ii) it reduces the risk of proprietary lock-in and allows permissionless third-party improvements. Not every part of every application needs to be completely open source, but the core infrastructure components that the ecosystem depends on should definitely be open source. The gold standards here are the FSF's Free Software Definition and the OSI's Open Source Definition.

Open Standards — Strive for interoperability with the Ethereum ecosystem and build on existing open standards (e.g. ERC-20, ERC-1271, etc.) as well as standards in development (e.g. account abstraction, cross-L2 transfers, L1 and L2 light client proofs, upcoming address format standards). If you want to introduce a new feature that is not well served by an existing standard, work with others to write a new ERC. Applications and wallets can be evaluated based on the ERC standards they are compatible with.

Decentralization and security — Avoid trust points, minimize censorship vulnerabilities, and reduce reliance on centralized infrastructure. Metrics can be (i) “fallback testing”: if your team and servers disappear tomorrow, is the application still available? (ii) “insider attack testing”: if your team tries to attack the system, how much damage will it cause? An important formal test is the rollup phase of L2beat.

Positive-sum

Contribution to Ethereum — The success of a project should benefit the entire Ethereum community (e.g. ETH holders, Ethereum users), even if they are not part of the project’s own ecosystem. Specific examples include using ETH as a token (thereby enhancing its network effect), contributing to open source technology, and pledging to donate part of the tokens or revenue to public goods in the Ethereum ecosystem.

Contribution to the wider world — Ethereum’s goal is to make the world a freer and more open place, enable new forms of ownership and collaboration, and contribute positively to important challenges facing humanity. Does your project make a difference in this regard? Examples include applications that bring sustainable value to a wider audience (e.g., financial inclusion), donations to public goods that go beyond Ethereum, and building technology that has real-world applications outside of crypto (e.g., grant mechanisms, general computer security).

Vitalik: What are the values that the Ethereum ecosystem needs to clearly align with?

 Ethereum node map, source ethernodes.org

Obviously, not all of the above applies to every project. The metrics for Layer 2, wallets, decentralized social media applications, etc. will be very different. Different metrics may also change priorities: two years ago, it was acceptable for Rollup to still have "training wheels" because it was still in the "early stages"; today, we need to get to at least Phase 1 as soon as possible. Currently, the clearest indicator of positivity is the commitment to donate part of the tokens, which is being practiced by more and more projects; in the future, we may also find indicators for measuring other aspects of positivity.

My ideal goal here is to see more entities like L2beat emerge, tracking how well individual projects meet the above criteria, as well as other criteria proposed by the community. The competition between projects will no longer be about being friends with the "right friends", but about striving to be as consistent as possible under clear and understandable standards. The Ethereum Foundation should keep some distance from these activities: we can provide funding for L2beat, but we should not become L2beat. Creating the next L2beat is itself a permissionless process.

This will also provide a clearer path for the Ethereum Foundation and other organizations (and individuals) interested in supporting and participating in the ecosystem to decide which projects to support while remaining neutral. Each organization and individual can make judgments based on the criteria they value most and choose projects that meet those criteria. This will allow not only the Ethereum Foundation, but everyone else to be part of the incentive force that keeps projects consistent.

Only when the definition of "ability" is clear can it truly become a meritocracy, otherwise it is likely to become an exclusive and zero-sum social game. The best way to solve the concern about "who will supervise the supervisors" is not to expect all influential people to be "angels", but through time-tested techniques such as separation of powers. "Dashboard-type organizations" like L2beat, blockchain browsers, and other ecosystem monitors are an excellent example of this principle at work in the Ethereum ecosystem today. If we can further clarify the coordination of different aspects without concentrating all power in the hands of a single "supervisor", we can make this concept more effective and reflect it in a fair and inclusive way that the Ethereum ecosystem pursues.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

2025年に向けた最高のアルトコイン：イーサリアムとソラナを上回る4つのトークン

2025年に向けた最高のアルトコイン：イーサリアムとソラナを上回る4つのトークン

「2025年最高のアルトコイン：イーサリアムとソラナを上回る4つのトークン」の投稿がCoinpedia Fintech Newsに最初に掲載されました 2025年の暗号資産ブルランは減速の兆しを見せていません。そのため、投資家はイーサリアム（ETH）やソラナ（SOL）のような大手を超えて、次の高成長機会を特定しようとしています。 イーサリアムとソラナはすでに暗号資産の巨人に成長しています。イーサリアムは時価総額で2番目に価値のある暗号資産としての地位を確立し、ソラナはトップ10に確固たる地位を維持しています。そのため、未発見または過小評価されているアルトコインは、確立された銘柄をはるかに上回るリターンをもたらす可能性があります。 Digitap（$TAP）：現金と暗号資産を橋渡しするユーティリティトークン Digitap（$TAP）は、世界初の「オムニバンク」を立ち上げた新しいプロジェクトです。ライブアプリはAppleとGoogleデバイスでダウンロードでき、ユーザーは1つのプラットフォームで従来の通貨と暗号資産を橋渡しすることができます。基本的に、Digitapはすべての財務に対応する単一のアプリを提供します：ユーザーは複数の通貨と100以上の暗号資産トークンを保有し、資金をグローバルに送金し、アカウントにリンクされたVisaブランドのカードを通じて日常生活でお金を使うことができます。 $TAPトークンはエコシステムを支え、Digitapのサービス全体で支出、ステーキング報酬、取引手数料に使用されます。 Digitapが今買うべき最高のアルトコインの1つである理由は、その実世界での有用性と初期段階の成長可能性です。Digitapのプレセールは$0.01590の価格でトークンが販売され、急速に売り切れています。トークンの90%以上がすでに売り切れており、投資家は価格が$0.0194に上昇する前に数時間しか残されていないかもしれません。 最初のステージのオファーは、Digitapが国境を越えて送金する何十億人もの人々や、基本的な銀行アクセスを持たない人々の中で、わずかな市場シェアを獲得した場合、大きな上昇の可能性を示唆しています。 Cronos（CRO）：成長に向けて準備されたCrypto.comの高速チェーン Cronos（CRO）は暗号資産取引所Crypto.comのネイティブブロックチェーンネットワークとトークンです。Cronosはインフラストラクチャを着実に構築してきました。特に、Cronosは最近、スループットを1秒あたり60,000トランザクションに向上させ、手数料を1ペニーの一部に削減しました。このアップグレードにより、日々のトランザクションが400%増加し、Cronosのアクティブユーザー数が急増しました。 Cronosはまた、他にはない暗号資産の信頼性を誇っています。最近のTrump Media & Technology Groupとの高プロファイルなパートナーシップでは、Truth SocialなどのプラットフォームがCROトークンを使用し、64億ドルのCRO財務が創設されることになります。米国大統領ドナルド・トランプが支援する帝国とのこのような採用ニュースは、Cronosの実世界での牽引力と、純粋な投機を超えたトークンへの需要を強調しています。 Hyperliquid（HYPE）：超高速分散型取引所プラットフォーム Hyperliquid（HYPE）は、カスタムレイヤー1ブロックチェーン上に超高速取引と深い流動性を持つ分散型取引所を構築することに焦点を当てています。若いプロジェクトにもかかわらず、すでに中央集権型プラットフォームのスピードと分散型システムのセキュリティを提供するという評判を獲得しています。 運営開始から2年未満で、Hyperliquidの取引所は現在340,000人のユーザーにサービスを提供し、記録を更新し続けています。例えば、オープンインタレストは2024年の最後の四半期に10億ドルを超え、それ以来150億ドル以上に急増しています。この成長レベルは、Hyperliquidが主要なDEXエコシステムと同じカテゴリーにあることを意味します。 DEXセクターは暗号資産の中で最も急成長している分野の1つと考えられています。Hyperliquidがリーダーシップポジションを拡大し、分散型アリーナで支配的な取引所になるにつれて、HYPEトークンの価値は大幅に上昇し、成長の遅い大型トークンを上回る可能性があります。 出典：@Keisan_Crypto Chainlink（LINK）：トークン化とデータオラクルのバックボーン Chainlink（LINK）は主要なオラクルネットワークであり、イベント結果やFX価格などの実世界のデータをオンチェーンにもたらします。これはスマートコントラクトがユーザーに実際の価値を提供するために不可欠です。主要なDeFiアプリのほとんどが現在Chainlinkフィードに依存しており、LINKは暗号資産で最も広く統合されたユーティリティトークンの1つとなっています。 将来を見据えると、Chainlinkは実世界の資産、資金、支払いレールをブロックチェーンに置くトークン化における暗号資産イノベーションの次の波を活用するのに良い位置にあります。これには、資産がネットワーク間で安全に移動できるように、安全なデータ、身元確認、クロスチェーンメッセージングが必要です。 Chainlinkの役割が暗号資産の世界で拡大するにつれて、暗号資産アプリが実世界と対話できるようにするデータとメッセージングレイヤーとしての役割を考えると、ネイティブLINKトークンは恩恵を受けるはずです。 アルトコインのアウトパフォーマンスの事例 Digitap、Cronos、Hyperliquid、Chainlinkはすべて暗号資産業界で異なるものを提供しています。しかし、それらは共通のテーマを共有しています：堅固な基盤に基づいた高い成長潜在性です。ミームコインや投機的な賭けとは異なり、これらのプロジェクトは実際の技術と製品を提供します。Digitapのようなプロジェクトはアルトコインの仲間と比較して小規模から始まるため、適切な触媒があれば数学的に価値が10倍になりやすくなります。 とはいえ、上記のアルトコインはすべて、現在暗号資産世界の「ブルーチップ」を代表するイーサリアムやソラナのような市場リーダーを上回る強力な候補です。 Digitapは現在ライブ中です。プロジェクトについて詳しくはこちら： プレセール https://presale.digitap.app ウェブサイト: https://digitap.app ソーシャル: https://linktr.ee/digitap.app
4
4$0.17203-25.47%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.002905+38.92%
Wink
LIKE$0.008193-1.28%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/10 01:03
Share
ハイパースケールデータ、拡張のために3000万ドルの負債を削減

ハイパースケールデータ、拡張のために3000万ドルの負債を削減

詳細: https://coincu.com/bitcoin/hyperscale-data-30-million-debt-reduction/
DebtCoin
DEBT$0.0003867-14.31%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011197+3.59%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/10 02:01
Share
ドージコイン財務会社CleanCoreが7億1000万DOGEを蓄積

ドージコイン財務会社CleanCoreが7億1000万DOGEを蓄積

ドージコイン財務会社のCleanCoreは、10億DOGEの保有目標達成に向けて、現在7億1000万DOGE（1億8800万ドル相当）を保有していることを明らかにしました。
ドージコイン
DOGE$0.24633-5.05%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.013756+0.29%
1
1$0.007184+22.65%
Share
Cryptodaily2025/10/10 00:09
Share

Trending News

More

2025年に向けた最高のアルトコイン：イーサリアムとソラナを上回る4つのトークン

ハイパースケールデータ、拡張のために3000万ドルの負債を削減

ドージコイン財務会社CleanCoreが7億1000万DOGEを蓄積

ミルク＆モカ：2025年最もキュートな暗号資産プレセールは、ホワイトリストから始まる

シェイン・コプラン億万長者の主張：精査、ポリマーケットと記録