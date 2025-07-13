A whale/institution transferred another 26,000 ETH to CEX in the past three days, and a total of 146,000 ETH was transferred in one month. By: PANews 2025/07/13 08:28

ETH $4,326.69 -4.20%

PANews reported on July 13 that according to on-chain analyst Yu Jin’s monitoring, a whale/institution has transferred 26,000 ETH (US$74.11 million) to CEX in the past three days. Previously, the address redeemed up to 155,000 ETH from staking through three addresses, and then transferred 146,000 ETH (US$371 million) to CEX in the past month since June 11. However, their sale is almost over: now there are only 8,919 ETH (US$26.21 million) in their address, and it is expected that one or two more transfers will basically complete the liquidation.