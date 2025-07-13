Two executives of the crypto payment company MoonPay allegedly transferred $250,000 to a fake fraud address By: PANews 2025/07/13 08:15

PANews reported on July 13 that according to The Block, a document submitted by the U.S. Department of Justice showed that Ivan Soto-Wright, CEO of crypto payment company Moonpay, and Mouna Ammari Siala, CFO, transferred more than $250,000 to a wallet address associated with a Nigerian scammer, who mistakenly thought it was a donation to President Trump's inauguration committee. In the scammer's email address steve_witkoff@t47lnaugural.com, the letter "L" was lowercase instead of the capital "I".