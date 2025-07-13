Crypto VC funding: H100 Group leads with $54m investment, Agora Finance raises $50m

Venture capital funding in the crypto sector totaled $165.1 million during the week of July 6–12, spread across 10 projects spanning AI, infrastructure, gaming, and financial services.
The largest round went to H100 Group, which raised $54 million, while finance and banking ventures accounted for nearly half of the week’s total deal flow. With activity ranging from seed to Series A rounds, investors are continuing to back real-world utility and infrastructure as the next phase of crypto development takes shape.
Here’s a complete analysis of this week’s investor activity per data from Crypto Fundraising:
H100 Group
- H100 Group raised $54 million.
- The project is operating in AI and Infrastructure sectors.
- To date, H100 Group has secured over $56.2 million in funding.
Agora Finance
- The project secured $50 million in a Series A round backed by Paradigm.
- Agora Finance is a financial solutions provider, focusing on supplier financing.
- Agora Finance has raised $62 million so far.
DigitalX
- Digital X raised $13.5 million in a Strategic round
- The project operates in categories like Asset Management, Finance/Banking, and Real-World Assets
- Investors include Animoca Brands, UTXO Management, and others
Kuru
- Kuru gathered $11.6 million in a Series A round.
- The project, which raised $13.6 million so far, is an on-chain orderbook exchange on the Monad chain/
- The investment was backed by Paradigm, Electric Capital, and Drivezy Ventures.
NexBridge
- The project raised $8 million in a Series A round.
- NexBridge is a digital asset issuer and trading platform.
- Investors include Falcon Ventures.
Remix (ex Farcade)
- Remix secured $5 million in a Seed round.
- The project operates in categories including AI and gaming.
- The funding was backed by Archetype, Coinbase Ventures, and Variant
https://twitter.com/RemixGG_/status/1943347611601375485
Projects <$5 Million
- Velvet Capital, $3.7 million
- BridgePort, $3.2 million
- Uweb (University of Web3), $3 million